Kai cleared for Gilas duty

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
August 16, 2023 | 12:00am
Kai Sotto
MANILA, Philippines — The remaining piece of the Gilas Pilipinas pool to the FIBA World Cup – all 7-foot-3 of him – is officially in.

After issues over his medical condition, towering Kai Sotto has been finally cleared to join the Nationals in their WC journey, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio himself announced.

“He’s been cleared to play so that’s good news. We look forward to seeing him play,” Panlilio said during the special session of the PSA Forum at the Meralco Function Hall yesterday.

Doubts were cast on Sotto’s stint in the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 hoops showcase due to back injury, which had hounded him since his NBA Summer League stint last month.

The SBP and Gilas wanted to make sure the 21-year-old slotman is at 100 percent before signing him up for the WC. Initially, the SBP required an MRI result from Sotto’s camp.

“We didn’t see any MRI results. What we wanted to do, to also put closure, really move forward and just focus on the game, was for our doctors to meet,” said the SBP brass.

“The doctor of Kai and our doctor, Dr. Randy Molo, met and they cleared him. Obviously, what Kai needs to do in the next few days is to really improve his fitness ‘because he’s not been playing. I think that’s one aspect of the game that he needs to work on. (But) I can see he was working hard.”

Sotto stayed behind while the pool played in a pocket tournament in China but rejoined the Nationals when they entered the final stretch of buildup at the PhilSports Arena last week.

Sotto’s clearance as well as Scottie Thompson’s return from hand injury augured well for the 16-strong pool as it fine-tunes its schemes in the next 10 days before battling the Dominican Republic in the opener.

“Scottie is fit, (it’s) just a matter of getting back into the groove,” said Panlilio.

The Jordan Clarkson-headlined Philippine quintet is set to play tuneup matches against Ivory Coast (Friday), Montenegro (Aug. 20) and Mexico (Aug. 21) as final test before the worlds.

GILAS PILIPINAS
