Bulldogs kick off V-league drive vs Tams

The Bulldogs will parade blue-chip recruit and reigning Spikers’ Turf Best Outside Spiker Jade Disquitado as they slug it out with the Tams in the 12 noon encounter.

MANILA, Philippines — After the highly successful Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, collegiate volley takes center stage beginning today with National U launching its title-retention drive against UAAP rival Far Eastern U in the men’s side of the 2023 V-League Collegiate Championship at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Bulldogs will parade blue-chip recruit and reigning Spikers’ Turf Best Outside Spiker Jade Disquitado as they slug it out with the Tams in the 12 noon encounter.

Kicking off a four-game slate is the reigning NCAA champion University of Perpetual Help DALTA-Emilio Aguinaldo College duel at 10 a.m.