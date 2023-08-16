^

IRONMAN PH, 70.3 Subic slated

The Philippine Star
August 16, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven months into its 11th staging, the organizing IRONMAN Group is pulling out all the stops to guarantee not only a record draw but a highly successful Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and IM 70.3 Subic on June 9 at Subic Bay.

In fact, registration for the two premier endurance races will open today with the twin races expected to attract athletes and their respective families from all over the world. For listup and details, log on to www.ironman.com/im-philippines-register.

“Century Tuna has been in the forefront of triathlon in the Philippines with small sprint races for more than 10 years to the pinnacle of racing, that is the Century Tuna IRONMAN in the Philippines for four years counting,” said Century Pacific’s executive vice president and COO Greg Banzon.

“Supporting these events have enabled us to see the rise in participation and excellence of the Filipinos in the sport,” said Carlo Endaya, vice president and general manager for the Domestic Tuna Business of Century Pacific.

Also on tap is the IRONKIDS triathlon.

“We are always excited to host the IRONMAN PH here at Subic Bay. More than a sports tourism destination, it offers an exhilarating experience to immerse yourself with nature, given our pristine sea waters and green mountains – all in one place,” said SBMA chairman and administrator Jonathan Tan.

