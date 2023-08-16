Big day for boxing

The day after the FIBA World Cup begins, three fights involving Filipinos will take place overseas. In San Juan, Puerto Rico, southpaw Garen (Hellboy) Diagan hopes to break an alarming streak of six straight losses by Filipinos in world title bouts, including interims, since WBA/IBF superbantamweight king Marlon Tapales’ win last April when he takes on IBF superflyweight champion Oscar Collazo for the crown. In Bangkok, Vincent Astrolabio faces hometowner Nawaphon Kaikanha in a WBC bantamweight title eliminator with the winner to engage newly-crowned champion Alejandro Santiago. And in Oklahoma, unbeaten Charly Suarez makes his US debut in a 10-rounder against the Dominican Republic’s Yohan Vasquez at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Suarez, who turned 35 last Monday, arrived in Las Vegas two weeks ago with coach Delfin Boholst. Narvacan Mayor and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson arranged for Suarez’ big break with Top Rank boss Bob Arum. Suarez signed a three-fight contract with Top Rank whose matchmaker Brad Goodman booked the tenner in Oklahoma. Suarez said he’s sparred with two of former world champion Fernando Vargas’ sons at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas but only over six rounds. The hard training was done with the national team in Baguio before Suarez landed in the US.

Suarez, a 2016 Olympian and a three-time SEA Games gold medalist, turned pro in 2019 at 30. He’s a late bloomer and aware that his fighting years are numbered so he’s got to strike while the iron’s hot. His record is 15-0, with nine KOs. Last March, Suarez was behind on all three judges’ scorecards when he scored a dramatic 12th round KO over previously undefeated Paul Fleming to capture the IBO Intercontinental superfeatherweight belt in Sydney. The win catapulted Suarez to No. 1 in the IBO rankings. Although the IBO isn’t as widely recognized as the four major governing boxing bodies (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF), Suarez realizes the clock is ticking and he’ll gun for the IBO title if the opportunity presents itself. The IBO 130-pound ruler is Northern Ireland’s Anthony Cacace who’s 34 and 5-10. Cacace’s record is 21-1, with seven KOs. His only loss was a 12-round decision to Martin Ward in London in 2017.

Suarez said he’s not looking beyond Vasquez. The pressure is on and he knows he has to make a strong impression on Arum. Vasquez, 29, is a 5-7 rough-houser with a record of 25-3, including 20 KOs. He has fought six bouts in Panama, one in the US and the rest in the Dominican Republic. Last December, Vasquez dropped a unanimous eight-round verdict to Adrien Benton in Las Vegas. He weighed 134 1/4 pounds for his US debut and must scale down to 130 for Suarez. His first nine fights were KO wins and it’s his third 10-rounder. Suarez is 5-5 1/2 and has fought five 12-rounders and four tenners. After the fight, Suarez will return home and assess what has to be done to speed up the process of shooting for a world title.