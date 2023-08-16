^

Sports

Big day for boxing

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
August 16, 2023 | 12:00am

The day after the FIBA World Cup begins, three fights involving Filipinos will take place overseas. In San Juan, Puerto Rico, southpaw Garen (Hellboy) Diagan hopes to break an alarming streak of six straight losses by Filipinos in world title bouts, including interims, since WBA/IBF superbantamweight king Marlon Tapaleswin last April when he takes on IBF superflyweight champion Oscar Collazo for the crown. In Bangkok, Vincent Astrolabio faces hometowner Nawaphon Kaikanha in a WBC bantamweight title eliminator with the winner to engage newly-crowned champion Alejandro Santiago. And in Oklahoma, unbeaten Charly Suarez makes his US debut in a 10-rounder against the Dominican Republics Yohan Vasquez at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Suarez, who turned 35 last Monday, arrived in Las Vegas two weeks ago with coach Delfin Boholst. Narvacan Mayor and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson arranged for Suarezbig break with Top Rank boss Bob Arum. Suarez signed a three-fight contract with Top Rank whose matchmaker Brad Goodman booked the tenner in Oklahoma. Suarez said hes sparred with two of former world champion Fernando Vargassons at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas but only over six rounds. The hard training was done with the national team in Baguio before Suarez landed in the US.

Suarez, a 2016 Olympian and a three-time SEA Games gold medalist, turned pro in 2019 at 30. Hes a late bloomer and aware that his fighting years are numbered so hes got to strike while the irons hot. His record is 15-0, with nine KOs. Last March, Suarez was behind on all three judgesscorecards when he scored a dramatic 12th round KO over previously undefeated Paul Fleming to capture the IBO Intercontinental superfeatherweight belt in Sydney. The win catapulted Suarez to No. 1 in the IBO rankings. Although the IBO isnt as widely recognized as the four major governing boxing bodies (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF), Suarez realizes the clock is ticking and hell gun for the IBO title if the opportunity presents itself. The IBO 130-pound ruler is Northern Irelands Anthony Cacace whos 34 and 5-10. Cacaces record is 21-1, with seven KOs. His only loss was a 12-round decision to Martin Ward in London in 2017.

Suarez said hes not looking beyond Vasquez. The pressure is on and he knows he has to make a strong impression on Arum. Vasquez, 29, is a 5-7 rough-houser with a record of 25-3, including 20 KOs. He has fought six bouts in Panama, one in the US and the rest in the Dominican Republic. Last December, Vasquez dropped a unanimous eight-round verdict to Adrien Benton in Las Vegas. He weighed 134 1/4 pounds for his US debut and must scale down to 130 for Suarez. His first nine fights were KO wins and its his third 10-rounder. Suarez is 5-5 1/2 and has fought five 12-rounders and four tenners. After the fight, Suarez will return home and assess what has to be done to speed up the process of shooting for a world title.

vuukle comment

FIBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup

With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said it is hoping that the Philippine national team can win at least two games in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bogs likes Gilas chances

Bogs likes Gilas chances

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Basketball legend Bogs Adornado played on the last Philippine team that won more than one game in the FIBA World Cup in 1974...
Sports
fbtw
Painters can't catch a break, suffer another Jones Cup loss

Painters can't catch a break, suffer another Jones Cup loss

7 hours ago
Rain or Shine crumbled in the fourth quarter anew and absorbed another heartbreaking 93-86 loss in the 2023 William Jones...
Sports
fbtw
Calm before storm

Calm before storm

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
The FIBA World Cup reels off on Aug. 25 and with less than two weeks to go before Gilas opens its campaign against the Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Spain beat Sweden 2-1 to reach FIFA Women's World Cup final

Spain beat Sweden 2-1 to reach FIFA Women's World Cup final

7 hours ago
Spain reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time in their history with a 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday and will...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bulldogs kick off V-league drive vs Tams

Bulldogs kick off V-league drive vs Tams

1 hour ago
After the highly successful Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, collegiate volley takes center stage beginning...
Sports
fbtw

IRONMAN PH, 70.3 Subic slated

1 hour ago
Eleven months into its 11th staging, the organizing IRONMAN Group is pulling out all the stops to guarantee not only a record draw but a highly successful Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and IM 70.3 Subic on June...
Sports
fbtw
'Plug and play mode': Philippines bares readiness for FIBA World Cup chores

'Plug and play mode': Philippines bares readiness for FIBA World Cup chores

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Philippines is “about 95%” ready to host the FIBA World Cup here, an official said Tuesday. 
Sports
fbtw
Australia banking on home support in FIFA Women&rsquo;s World Cup semis clash vs England

Australia banking on home support in FIFA Women’s World Cup semis clash vs England

9 hours ago
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson says self-belief and massive fan support could make the difference when they meet England...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with