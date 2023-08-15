^

Sports

Painters can't catch a break, suffer another Jones Cup loss

Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 6:00pm
Painters can't catch a break, suffer another Jones Cup loss
Rain or Shine's Nick Evans is shown in a physical confrontation with a player from the Qatar team.
Jones Cup

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Rain or Shine crumbled in the fourth quarter anew and absorbed another heartbreaking 93-86 loss in the 2023 William Jones Cup, this time against Qatar at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium here Tuesday.

The Elasto Painters simply cannot get anything going in the final frame as the Qataris delivered the big hits in the final five minutes to keep the Filipinos searching for its first win after four games in the tournament.

Naturalized player Michael Lewis and forward Nedim Muslic were the biggest thorns to the side of the Elasto Painters, combining for 15 of Qatar's 24 fourth quarter points.

Lewis, despite getting hounded by a variety of Rain or Shine defense, led the way with 19 points.

Ndoye Seydou chipped in 18 while Muslic finished with 12 for Qatar which seized control of the contest after a brief altercation between its big man Haracic Meho and Rain or Shine's Nick Demusis with 7:25 left and the game knotted at 73-all.

The loss wasted Nick Evans' best performance in ROS uniform, top-scoring for the team with 20 points.

However, just like in the last game, he vanished when he was needed the most, only scoring four points in the second half.

Anton Asistio chipped in 16 points while Santi Santillan had 12 as the Elasto Painters try to pick up its first win against Iran on Wednesday, August 16.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JONES CUP

RAIN OR SHINE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Calm before storm

Calm before storm

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The FIBA World Cup reels off on Aug. 25 and with less than two weeks to go before Gilas opens its campaign against the Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Crucial miscue costs Raga the title in European Pool Championship

Crucial miscue costs Raga the title in European Pool Championship

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ Anthony Raga came a combination away from the biggest pool victory of his life.
Sports
fbtw
Harden vows not to play for 76ers under 'liar' GM

Harden vows not to play for 76ers under 'liar' GM

8 hours ago
NBA star James Harden has said he will never play for the Philadelphia 76ers again while Daryl Morey remains the team's general...
Sports
fbtw

Scottie, Kai aboard for Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Gilas took a rest from practice last Saturday but was back at the PhilSports Arena for another 7:30 p.m. session the next day. This time, the cast was complete. Scottie Thompson attended and went to work,...
Sports
fbtw
Elasto Painters fall short vs UEA for 3rd Jones Cup loss

Elasto Painters fall short vs UEA for 3rd Jones Cup loss

1 day ago
The first win remained elusive through three games for Rain or Shine as United Arab Emirates escaped with a pulsating 73-71...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sweden, Spain set for clash of styles in FIFA Women&rsquo;s World Cup semis

Sweden, Spain set for clash of styles in FIFA Women’s World Cup semis

5 hours ago
First-time semifinalists Spain face a more seasoned Sweden at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, with a final against England...
Sports
fbtw
4 reasons to watch the 2023-24 Bundesliga

4 reasons to watch the 2023-24 Bundesliga

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
With the kickoff for the 2023-24 season of the Bundesliga days away, here are reasons why you should watch, follow and keep...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon keep Zamboanga at bay as Pasig, Bacolod book wins

MPBL: Quezon keep Zamboanga at bay as Pasig, Bacolod book wins

7 hours ago
Quezon Province weathered Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines' final assaults and prevailed, 70-66, on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic relishing US return at Cincinnati Masters

Djokovic relishing US return at Cincinnati Masters

8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic is back at a tournament in the United States for the first time in two years and is preparing to make the most...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with