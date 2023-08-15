'Plug and play mode': Philippines bares readiness for FIBA World Cup chores

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is “about 95%” ready to host the FIBA World Cup here, an official said Tuesday.

During the special forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) at the Meralco Conference Hall in Pasig City Tuesday morning, FIBA local organizing committee (LOC) deputy event director Erika Dy said that they are “almost there.”

“Percentage wise, we are at 95%. We are almost there, but that remaining 5% is similar to the last two minutes of a basketball game,” Dy told reporters.

“We are nearly in plug and play mode,” she added. “We are setting up to meet the standards of FIBA.”

For his part, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said in the same PSA forum that they will still install new floors, backboards and scoreboards.

“Even the competition lights, we have to bring in,” Dy added.

The LOC said it is aiming to beat the FIBA gate attendance record as the country is gunning to bring in some 50,000 members of the audience in Gilas Pilipinas’ opening match against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Panlilio said that they have hired at least 400 buses to bring the fans to the Philippine Arena, “to make it easy and convenient for them.”

Panlilio, meanwhile, said that President Bongbong Marcos Jr. will conduct the ceremonial toss in the event.

“Like his father in 1978… it now comes full circle and we are thankful that BBM is there to join us,” Panlilio said.

The Philippines is co-hosting the FIBA World Cup along with Japan and Indonesia.

The basketball meet will run from August 25 to September 10.