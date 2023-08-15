^

Sports

Australia banking on home support in FIFA Women’s World Cup semis clash vs England

Agence France-Presse
August 15, 2023 | 3:29pm
Australia banking on home support in FIFA Womenâ��s World Cup semis clash vs England
Australia's players attend a training session at Jubilee Stadium in Sydney on August 15, 2023 on the eve of the Women's World Cup semi-final football match between Australia and England.
Franck Fife / AFP

SYNDEY – Australia coach Tony Gustavsson says self-belief and massive fan support could make the difference when they meet England for a place in the Women's World Cup final on Wednesday.

The co-hosts have already created history with their maiden run to the last four, and are determined to keep breaking barriers and go even further.

Gustavsson said Serena Wiegman's World No. 4 England would be favorites at Sydney's Stadium Australia, but the Matildas had something the Lionesses did not.

"If you look at rankings they're favorites, if you look at where their players play in top clubs in top leagues all over the world," he said on Tuesday.

"If you look at all that and the resources financially, obviously they are a massive favorite going into the game.

"But if you add the belief we have, and the one thing we have that they don't — and that is the support from the fans, that itself is going to be massive tomorrow."

The Matildas' exploits have triggered a groundswell of support at home.

Their heart-stopping penalty shootout win over France in the quarter-finals was the most-viewed television sporting event in Australia since Cathy Freeman ran her iconic 400m race at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

It has sparked so much interest that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is considering declaring a public holiday should they win the tournament.

"We don't look at it as pressure," Gustavsson said of handling the growing expectations. 

"We look at it as a privilege that so many people believe in this team and we feel the support.

"We look at it more as fuel and energy than pressure."

Adding to the excitement is the long-standing sporting rivalry between the countries.

Kerr decision

While the 10th-ranked Matildas have already achieved their best at a World Cup, victory for European champions England would also be a landmark, surpassing their third place finish in 2015.

Australia go into the game after defeating their rivals 2-0 away in an April friendly, ending the Lionesses' 30-match unbeaten run. 

They also have striker and skipper Sam Kerr back in the frame for a starting berth after a calf injury.

Gustavsson faces a tough decision on whether to play Kerr from kick-off and potentially have to withdraw her in the latter stages, or use her again as a super-sub to weave her magic.

When the Chelsea star came off the bench against France, she had an immediate impact.

"She pushed through more minutes than we hoped for," Gustavsson said of Kerr. 

"The way she pushed through was fantastic and impressive, both the mental and physical aspect.

"She recovered well and trained today, so she's available. We will be meeting tonight to see again the best starting 11 and the best finishing 11. There will be some tough decisions."

Having Kerr back in his arsenal is a boost, given she plays regularly against many in the England team and has a good record against goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Kerr put one past her in that 2-0 friendly win, and did so again a fortnight later when Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final.7

vuukle comment

AUSTRALIA

FIFA

FOOTBALL

WORLD CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Calm before storm

Calm before storm

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The FIBA World Cup reels off on Aug. 25 and with less than two weeks to go before Gilas opens its campaign against the Dominican...
Sports
fbtw

Scottie, Kai aboard for Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Gilas took a rest from practice last Saturday but was back at the PhilSports Arena for another 7:30 p.m. session the next day. This time, the cast was complete. Scottie Thompson attended and went to work,...
Sports
fbtw
Crucial miscue costs Raga the title in European Pool Championship

Crucial miscue costs Raga the title in European Pool Championship

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ Anthony Raga came a combination away from the biggest pool victory of his life.
Sports
fbtw
Elasto Painters fall short vs UEA for 3rd Jones Cup loss

Elasto Painters fall short vs UEA for 3rd Jones Cup loss

23 hours ago
The first win remained elusive through three games for Rain or Shine as United Arab Emirates escaped with a pulsating 73-71...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine still searching for elusive win

Rain or Shine still searching for elusive win

16 hours ago
The first win remained elusive through three games for Rain or Shine as United Arab Emirates escaped with a pulsating 73-71...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
4 reasons to watch the 2023-24 Bundesliga

4 reasons to watch the 2023-24 Bundesliga

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
With the kickoff for the 2023-24 season of the Bundesliga days away, here are reasons why you should watch, follow and keep...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon keep Zamboanga at bay as Pasig, Bacolod book wins

MPBL: Quezon keep Zamboanga at bay as Pasig, Bacolod book wins

4 hours ago
Quezon Province weathered Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines' final assaults and prevailed, 70-66, on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic relishing US return at Cincinnati Masters

Djokovic relishing US return at Cincinnati Masters

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic is back at a tournament in the United States for the first time in two years and is preparing to make the most...
Sports
fbtw
Record participation expected in IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic races

Record participation expected in IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic races

5 hours ago
Eleven months into its 11th staging, the organizing IRONMAN Group is pulling out all the stops to guarantee not only a record...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with