With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 2:25pm
With Olympic berth at stake, Gilas eyes 'at least 2 wins' in FIBA World Cup
Coach Chot Reyes and the Gilas players welcome NBA star Jordan Clarkson in his first practice with the team Wednesday.
MANILA, Philippines – Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said it is hoping that the Philippine national team can win at least two games in the FIBA World Cup, which will tip off August 25th. 

This as they are trying to make their first Olympics trip since the 1970s. 

The Philippines, ranked 40th in the world, is in Group A with World No. 10 Italy, No. 23 Dominican Republic and No. 41 Angola.

At a press briefing Tuesday, SBP president Al Panlilio said the team will be “performing its very best” as they try to go to the Paris Olympics slated next year. 

“Hoping we can win two games and, if we can do that, we go to the next round,” Panlilio said. 

“Potentially, [we can] really play for a spot in the Olympics. I told that to the team the other night,” he added. 

A total of 12 teams will be competing in the Olympics next year. 

Aside from France, which will be hosting the Olympics, seven teams will directly qualify from the FIBA World Cup. 

Only one Asian basketball team will be going to the quadrennial meet from the World Cup. 

There will also be two teams from the Americas, two from Europe, one from Africa and one from Oceania. 

The four remaining places are reserved for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next year, with two rounds of qualifiers for the Olympics.

“The prize is also a spot in the Olympics. We have not been there since 1972, from a basketball point of view,” Panlilio reiterated. 

“I think, the team knows it and they know what we want to happen, and if we can achieve that, that will be great for the country and for basketball,” he added.

