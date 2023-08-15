MPBL: Quezon keep Zamboanga at bay as Pasig, Bacolod book wins

Alfrancis Tamsi wound up with 19 points, including five triples, to lead Quezon in the win.

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon Province weathered Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines' final assaults and prevailed, 70-66, on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the packed Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

With the Quezon Huskers ahead, 58-46, Jaycee Marcelino found his mark and the Zamboanguenos bunched 12 points to knot the count at 58 with still 3:24 to go.

The Huskers, however, found saviors in Alfrancis Tamsi, who canned back-to-back triples, and Robin Rono, who added another three, after Judel Fuentes had pushed Zamboanga closer, 62-64, with a 4-point play.

Marcelino, the reigning league MVP, drove in as Zamboanga threatened at 64-67, only for Tamsi to knock in a floater and Rono to split his two free throws, 70-64, sealing Quezon's 17th win against 6 losses.

Tamsi wound up with 19 points, including five triples, while Rono, formerly of Zamboanga, contributed 12 points, laced with three triples, plus four rebounds and four steals.

Zamboanga dropped to 16-7 despite Marcelino's 22-point, five-rebound, four-steal, three-assist effort, Fuentes' 12 points and Joseph Gabayni's 11.

Earlier, Pasig City MCW Sports drubbed Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc., 85-62, while Bacolod routed Laguna Krah Asia, 84-68.

Powered by Ryan Paule Costelo, Pasig led from the start and cruised to its 17th win against 8 losses in the elimination round of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Hardly 5-foot-6, Costelo fired 24 points — laced by five triples — grabbed seven rebounds, issued five assists and made four steals. He was supported by Michael Maestre with 15 points plus seven rebounds, Kenny Roger Rocacurva with 13 points plus seven rebounds, and Robbie Manalang with 11 points plus 10 assists.

Valenzuela, which is already out of the playoff race at 3-21, got 27 points plus six rebounds from Krentz Carlos, and 17 points plus 14 rebounds from Michael Angelo Macion.

Bacolod climbed to 10-14 and remains in playoff contention.

John Cantimbuhan stood out for Bacolod with 16 points plus five rebounds, and so did Mark Sarangay with 10 points plus 11 rebounds, Regie Boy Basibas with 11 points plus five rebounds, and Coy Alves with 10 points and four rebounds.

Also-ran Laguna dropped to 3-22 despite the 16-point, 10-rebound, three-steal effort of Paolo Quiminales.

The MPBL plays at the Marikina Sports Center for the first time this year on Tuesday with a triple bill pitting Bataan against Iloilo at 4 p.m., Sarangani against Negros at 6 p.m., and Bulacan against Marikina at 8 p.m.