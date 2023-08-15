^

Sports

MPBL: Quezon keep Zamboanga at bay as Pasig, Bacolod book wins

Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 11:10am
MPBL: Quezon keep Zamboanga at bay as Pasig, Bacolod book wins
Alfrancis Tamsi wound up with 19 points, including five triples, to lead Quezon in the win.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon Province weathered Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines' final assaults and prevailed, 70-66, on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the packed Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

With the Quezon Huskers ahead, 58-46, Jaycee Marcelino found his mark and the Zamboanguenos bunched 12 points to knot the count at 58 with still 3:24 to go.

The Huskers, however, found saviors in Alfrancis Tamsi, who canned back-to-back triples, and Robin Rono, who added another three, after Judel Fuentes had pushed Zamboanga closer, 62-64, with a 4-point play.

Marcelino, the reigning league MVP, drove in as Zamboanga threatened at 64-67, only for Tamsi to knock in a floater and Rono to split his two free throws, 70-64, sealing Quezon's 17th win against 6 losses.

Tamsi wound up with 19 points, including five triples, while Rono, formerly of Zamboanga, contributed 12 points, laced with three triples, plus four rebounds and four steals.

Zamboanga dropped to 16-7 despite Marcelino's 22-point, five-rebound, four-steal, three-assist effort, Fuentes' 12 points and Joseph Gabayni's 11.

Earlier, Pasig City MCW Sports drubbed Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc., 85-62, while Bacolod routed Laguna Krah Asia, 84-68.

Powered by Ryan Paule Costelo, Pasig led from the start and cruised to its 17th win against 8 losses in the elimination round of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Hardly 5-foot-6, Costelo fired 24 points — laced by five triples — grabbed seven rebounds, issued five assists and made four steals. He was supported by Michael Maestre with 15 points plus seven rebounds, Kenny Roger Rocacurva with 13 points plus seven rebounds, and Robbie Manalang with 11 points plus 10 assists.

Valenzuela, which is already out of the playoff race at 3-21, got 27 points plus six rebounds from Krentz Carlos, and 17 points plus 14 rebounds from Michael Angelo Macion.

Bacolod climbed to 10-14 and remains in playoff contention.

John Cantimbuhan stood out for Bacolod with 16 points plus five rebounds, and so did Mark Sarangay with 10 points plus 11 rebounds, Regie Boy Basibas with 11 points plus five rebounds, and Coy Alves with 10 points and four rebounds.

Also-ran Laguna dropped to 3-22 despite the 16-point, 10-rebound, three-steal effort of Paolo Quiminales.

The MPBL plays at the Marikina Sports Center for the first time this year on Tuesday with a triple bill pitting Bataan against Iloilo at 4 p.m., Sarangani against Negros at 6 p.m., and Bulacan against Marikina at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Calm before storm

Calm before storm

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The FIBA World Cup reels off on Aug. 25 and with less than two weeks to go before Gilas opens its campaign against the Dominican...
Sports
fbtw

Scottie, Kai aboard for Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Gilas took a rest from practice last Saturday but was back at the PhilSports Arena for another 7:30 p.m. session the next day. This time, the cast was complete. Scottie Thompson attended and went to work,...
Sports
fbtw
Crucial miscue costs Raga the title in European Pool Championship

Crucial miscue costs Raga the title in European Pool Championship

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Philippines’ Anthony Raga came a combination away from the biggest pool victory of his life.
Sports
fbtw
Elasto Painters fall short vs UEA for 3rd Jones Cup loss

Elasto Painters fall short vs UEA for 3rd Jones Cup loss

20 hours ago
The first win remained elusive through three games for Rain or Shine as United Arab Emirates escaped with a pulsating 73-71...
Sports
fbtw
Shevana Laput emerges as go-to star in La Salle's SSL title conquest

Shevana Laput emerges as go-to star in La Salle's SSL title conquest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
A new star is born.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Harden vows not to play for 76ers under 'liar' GM

Harden vows not to play for 76ers under 'liar' GM

2 hours ago
NBA star James Harden has said he will never play for the Philadelphia 76ers again while Daryl Morey remains the team's general...
Sports
fbtw
Championing the future: AMAESports 2023 National Playoffs highlight esports' role in transforming education
Sponsored

Championing the future: AMAESports 2023 National Playoffs highlight esports' role in transforming education

3 hours ago
The event underlined the importance of incorporating esports into the school system, paving the way for new opportunities...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie back in practice

Scottie back in practice

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
There’s a ray of hope as far as Scottie Thompson’s stint in the FIBA World Cup is concerned.
Sports
fbtw
Laput makes heads turn in Super League

Laput makes heads turn in Super League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
A new star is born.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with