Scottie back in practice

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
August 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Scottie Thompson

MANILA, Philippines — There’s a ray of hope as far as Scottie Thompson’s stint in the FIBA World Cup is concerned.

The injured Gilas Pilipinas playmaker rejoined practice last Sunday, a welcome development for the 16-man pool with less than two weeks to go before the WC’s opening salvo.

Thompson sustained a metacarpal fracture on his right hand early July in their camp in Europe and spent a good portion of the next five weeks rehabbing while staying in shape.

“He’s back to practice,” Gilas assistant coach Tim Cone said. “He practiced fully without restrictions last night (Sunday).”

This augurs well for the Barangay Ginebra star, who has been on a “week-by-week” status since fracturing his shooting hand during practice in Kaunas, Lithuania.

He was forced to stay behind in Manila as the pool played a pocket tournament against Senegal and Iran in China then missed the early days of training resumption at the PhilSports Arena.

A known fast healer, Thompson sparked hopes of a quick comeback when he posted videos of himself already shooting treys with the injured hand the past week.

The do-it-all guard is a key component of coach Chot Reyes’ team as he’s projected to be their starting court general.

The Jordan Clarkson-led Gilas are gearing up for tough Group A duels with the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 world meet.

SCOTTIE THOMPSON
