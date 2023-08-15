Bogs likes Gilas chances

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball legend Bogs Adornado played on the last Philippine team that won more than one game in the FIBA World Cup in 1974 and on the last national squad that competed in the Olympics in 1972. Now 72, Adornado said Gilas has a “good chance to win some games” in the coming FIBA World Cup and bring the country back to the Olympics after a 52-year wait as the best Asian finisher in the 32-nation hoopfest that begins on Aug. 25.

“We’ve got the material to be a contender,” said Adornado who led the Philippines to win over Australia and Central African Republic at the 1974 FIBA World Cup in Puerto Rico. “Dati, wala tayong 6-7, 6-9 or 7-footer at wala rin naturalized. Ngayon, mayroon tayong Kai Sotto at (Jordan) Clarkson. Yes, malalakas mga kalaban, may NBA players sila. Let’s face it, African countries magagaling na rin at ‘di kagaya ng dati, na suki natin Senegal. Advantage natin ang crowd, dapat present every game, mahal ng Pilipino ang basketball at ‘yan ang ipakita natin sa mundo.”

Adornado said whatever happens, fans should appreciate the sacrifice that Gilas is making for the country. “Kailangan buhos ang lahat sa laro, manalo o matalo,” he said. “Para sa bayan. Noong 1974 FIBA World Cup, ang allowance namin P20 per practice, P20 per game at walang bonus. Wala pa PBA at ‘di kami pinalaro sa mother teams during preparations. One year before the FIBA World Cup, nagkaroon ng tryouts tapos split kami into two teams, Red and White, playing exhibitions around the country. Grabe conditioning namin, twice a day practice. Conditioning coach si Juan Cutillas kaya ang training was for football, takbuhan at stamina building.”

Adornado said a highlight of the 1974 FIBA World Cup was the Philippines’ 101-100 upset of Australia. “Best player ng Australia si (Eddie) Palubinskas nag-score ng 39 pero tayo pa rin ang nanalo,” he said. “Last 10 seconds, down tayo by one, bola natin, nag-double screen top of the key para sa akin. Anticipated ng Australia kaya nag-reverse ako at biglang nawala ang defender ko, assist ni Francis (Arnaiz), two points. Last possession nila pero ‘di naka-shoot.” Adornado hit 20 points that game and averaged 18 to rank among the top 10 scorers in the tournament.

“Sa 1972 Olympics, tinalo natin Japan, Senegal at Egypt at sa 1973 Asian Championships, tayong nagwagi,” recalled Adornado. “Two times nagharap kami ni Shin Dong Pa, two times tinalo natin South Korea. Sa 1974 FIBA World Cup, dalawang panalo natin. This year, pakita natin ang galing ng Pilipino on and off the court.”