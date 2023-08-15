^

Championing the future: AMAESports 2023 National Playoffs highlight esports' role in transforming education

August 15, 2023
Championing the future: AMAESports 2023 National Playoffs highlight esports' role in transforming education
The crowning champions, NOVA CHRONO from AMA East Rizal and PHS BAI NA BAI representing AMA Pampanga, emerged victorious in the current and upcoming students categories, respectively,
MANILA, Philippines — The AMAESports 2023 National Playoffs, which turned virtual achievements into actual victories last Saturday, served as a magnificent example of the transforming potential of esports.

From the event's magnificent debut through the thrilling national finals last July 22, it was a vivacious display of senior high and college students' esports prowess.

The crowning champions, NOVA CHRONO from AMA East Rizal and PHS BAI NA BAI representing AMA Pampanga, emerged victorious in the current and upcoming students categories, respectively, demonstrating not just their gaming prowess, but also embodying the core values of teamwork, strategic thinking and resilience.

The competition was more than just a contest for gaming supremacy. It provided students with numerous advantages, ranging from skill development and companionship to a healthy competitive environment. More importantly, it provided a pathway for students to investigate prospective job possibilities in the developing esports business.

The event underlined the importance of incorporating esports into the school system, paving the way for new opportunities in the STEM sectors (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

AMAEsports Ambassadors' AMA Scholarship

(From left) AMA Head of Academic Operations Joanediane Jardin, AMA Deputy Head for New Sales Juliet Pagar, AMA Head of Corporate Affairs Darwin Dominguez, AMAES COO Engr. Alvin Rodriguez, TNC Group CEO Eric Redulfin, TNC Group Vice President for Operations Jim Paulo Sy, Marketing Director Jam Mauhay, Senior Project Lead Lerah Regis and Creative Director Rexon Sagun.
In keeping with its dedication to continued growth and development, the AMA Education System is also pleased to announce that the AMAESports ambassadors will continue their academic path with the assistance of an AMA scholarship.

This program demonstrates that education and esports can coexist together, giving students with a thorough learning experience that prepares them for the future.

The AMAESports 2023 National Playoffs' success is a monument to AMA's students' passion, ability and dedication, as well as a beacon of the exciting opportunities that await in the world of esports. Game on!

 

For more information about the AMA Education System, please visit https://www.amaes.edu.ph/.

