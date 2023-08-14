Malixi goes on US campus tour

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi kicked off her US campus tour Monday with hopes of finding not just a university she can call home but more so of a place where she could grow both as a player and person.

First stop was UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), where newly installed world No. 1 Lilia Vu, who ran away with the AIG Women's Open title last Sunday, won eight individual titles. Team Malixi said the 16-year-old shotmaker would next visit Stanford University, also in California.

She heads to University of Oregon next then to University of Virginia and Duke University in North California before winding up her visit in University of Oklahoma.

In a recent interview, the ICTSI-backed ace has expressed her excitement over her upcoming collegiate journey.

“Just trying to look for a university where I feel like home and where I can see myself develop as a player and as a better person,” said Malixi, who moved up to a career-best No. 75 ranking following a runner-up finish in the US Girls’ Junior in Colorado.

She, however, slipped to No. 80 following a Round of 32 finish in last week’s US Women’s Amateur.

Though still without a major win, Malixi has won two AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) tournaments, finished fourth in the recent Junior World in San Diego and has racked up four victories in the local pro circuit, the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

She is also set to spearhead the Philippines’ campaign in the Asian Games in China next month and in the World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi in October.

In 12 overseas tournaments this year, Malixi has posted six Top 10 finishes. Next to US Girls’ Junior, her second best was third in the Royal Junior in Japan and in the Queen Sirikit Cup. She also wound up fourth in the SEA Games in Cambodia.