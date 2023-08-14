Shevana Laput emerges as go-to star in La Salle's SSL title conquest

Shevana Laput, sister of basketball center James from Magnolia Hotshots in the PBA, carved her own name in winning the inaugural SSL National Invitationals MVP with a stellar performance all throughout the 12-team tourney.

MANILA, Philippines – A new star is born.

Just when La Salle was in dire need of a spark in the Shakey’s Super League with a crippled crew, incoming sophomore Shevana Laput heeded the call and marched on to the frontlines to spearhead the Lady Spikers.

Laput, sister of basketball center James from Magnolia Hotshots in the PBA, carved her own name in winning the inaugural SSL National Invitationals MVP with a stellar performance all throughout the 12-team tourney.

The 6-foot-2 ace also captured the Best Opposite Spiker award, holding the fort for the Lady Spikers, who missed the services of UAAP Rookie-MVP Angel Canino and ace libero Justine Jazareno.

La Salle also dealt with the graduation of Mars Alba, Fifi Sharma and captain Jolina dela Cruz who comprised half of their starting six but still reigned supreme in the SSL against Adamson behind the efforts of Laput and company.

“I feel honored but it was all because of my teammates. My teammates gave me that trust. They gave me that boost to hit and they gave the support. I could swing knowing that they're there covering (for) me,” said Laput, who registered 20.3 points in three-game finals.

Laput, who already showed spurts of her potential in La Salle’s UAAP Season 85 championship run that served as her rookie year, fired a tournament-high of 30 points in Game 1 before having 18 and 13 in the last two games.

But she’s just getting started with an even bigger goal – personal and team-wise – in the coming UAAP Season 86.

“I guess this makes me feel like I need to step up even more. I need to work even harder, you know, now that there's a 'reputation' kind of thing. Obviously, (the goal is) UAAP champions again,” she vowed.

“We need to defend the crown and keep it in Taft. We all have to work harder, smarter, (and) puso."

Meanwhile, joining Laput in the SSL Super Team were her teammates Thea Gagate (1st Middle Blocker), Amie Provido (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and Alleiah Malaluan (2nd Best Outside Hitter) as well as UST’s Angeline Poyos (1st Best Outside Hitter) and Bernadett Pepito (Best Libero), and Adamson’s Angelica Alcantara (Best Setter).