Valorant Champions Tour heads to Los Angeles for culminating showcase

MANILA, Philippines – The 2023 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is set to cap off a competitive season in the United States.

This year, VCT will be bringing the fight to Los Angeles — matches, fans, merchandise and all!

For the whole month of August, the Kia Forum and the Shrine EXPO hall will be hosting the biggest esports event of the year: VCT Champions LA.

Top teams from around the world, which have been competing throughout the year in their respective International Leagues and Regional qualifiers, will fight it out for the Champions trophy and the title of the Valorant World Champion.

The final stop of the tour will be celebrated with Valorant Champions Fan Fest. From August 24-26, VCT Champions 2023 will decorate the space outside the Kia Forum with food and game booths, artworks and exhibits to celebrate the fandom. There, fans will get the chance to meet their favorite teams just before the action unfolds.

Group stage standings

Last August 6-13, the 16 teams were pitted against each other during the group stage at the Shrine Expo Hall.

With most of the Asia teams having been eliminated during the group stage, Singapore’s Paper Rex (2-0), China’s EDG (2-1) and Bilibili Gaming (2-1), and South Korea’s T1 (2-0) were able to advance to the playoffs with returning VCT 2022 Champions LOUD (2-1).

They were joined by Evil Geniuses, FUT ESports and Fnatic. The will embark on their playoffs campaign from August 16-20.

Philippines comes up short

Team Secret, Philippines’ top Valorant squad, fell short against Japan’s ZETA Division during the Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) in South Korea back in July with a standing of 1-3.

Meanwhile, international team Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ), which features three Filipino players, was eliminated by Gen.G in the LCQ.