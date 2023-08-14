Luque defeats Dos Anjos in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – Vicente Luque answered a lot of questions following his unanimous decision win over Rafael Dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Fight Night last Sunday, August 13, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Luque, who was out for a year after bleeding from a brain hemorrhage following a beating by Geoff Neal, had all sorts of questions heading into a fight with Dos Anjos, who needed a win to break into the Top 10 of the UFC’s welterweight decision and another shot at a UFC title belt.

Repeated takedowns and the ground game proved to be the decisive factor as the judges awarded Luque with a unanimous decision — 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47.

Gushed Luque following the win: "I'm a cold guy, but I'm really emotional now. For me, it's a miracle to be here. A lot of people know what happened to me a year ago. I never feared anything, but I feared never being able to do this again. For all of you out there watching who don't believe in miracles anymore, I am proof of that. I came back stronger and beat a champ at his game."

The victory gave Luque a 22-9-1 record, including 15-5 in the UFC stopping a two-match slide.

Dos Anjos at 38 years of age saw his bid for a win streak stopped as he fell 32-15, including 21-13 in the UFC.

The fight was televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

The next fight is UFC 292 slated for Sunday, August 20, with a pair of blockbuster title fights pitting main-eventers Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight fight and Wang Zheili defending her women’s strawweight belt against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event.