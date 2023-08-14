Vu claims 2nd major, world top ranking; Schofill bags US Women's Am

MANILA, Philippines – Lilia Vu closed out the major season the way she opened it — on top of the heap — as she claimed the AIG Women’s Open championship in runaway fashion to become the first American to win two majors in a year since 1999.

But unlike in her playoff win over compatriot Angel Yin in the Chevron Championship in Texas last April, the 25-year-old Vu turned what was expected to be a wild, nerve-wracking final round of the season’s final major into a victory walk.

Tied with England’s Charley Hull — and with a slew of others just another stroke or two behind after 54 holes, Vu flashed awesome form and put in a solid start of four birdies in the first 12 holes to all but decide the outcome of the $7.3 million championship.

“It feels surreal to have this kind of Sunday and to come out with a win, given the past couple months, I’ve been struggling with my game and just feeling good. I’m really happy,” said Vu, who matched Juli Inkster's feat 24 years ago.

Truly, after snatching the season’s first major for a second career win, Vu struggled and missed the cut in the Women’s PGA and the US Women’s Open and posted a tied for 42nd finish in the recent Evian Championship.

After a 72 start at the Walton Heath Golf Club’s Old course, the UCLA alumna charged back with a second round 68 to advance in the blue-ribbon event where 2021 US Women's Open winner Yuka Saso had missed the cut.

Vu, however, still stood six strokes behind Ally Ewing but a big 67 in the pivotal round thrust her into the lead with Hull.

After taking solo control with a birdie on No. 2 in the final round, it was an all-Vu show as Hull sputtered with mishits off the mound and the rest of her pursuers failed to gather momentum that would fuel their respective comeback bids.

“I don’t really remember one single shot in particular but just playing my game. I didn’t look too hard at the leaderboard and I wasn’t sure really where I was at,” she said.

It didn’t matter.

What will surely matter is when she finds herself on top of the world ranking Tuesday as erstwhile frontrunner Nelly Korda is expected to yield the top ranking following a tied for 11th finish.

“Being the best in the world, that’s just crazy to me, just thinking about the struggle I had this year and just to come out with that, it’s just incredible,” said Vu.

But it’s perfectly possible, especially for a player who has battled the weight of her own expectations to become the world’s best at this stage of her career.

Over in Los Angeles, Megan Schofill routed fellow American Latanna Stone, 4&3, in the 36-hole final to secure the US Women’s Amateur crown at the Bel-Air Country Club.

Schofill, drawn into the group of ICTSI-backed Rianne Malixi, who bowed out in the second round of the match play phase, went 3-up in their morning 18-hole clash on a late surge that saw her win Nos. 15, 16 and 17.

She buried a 55-foot birdie putt from the back of the green on the 16th then hit a 9-iron for a tap-in birdie on the next.

She was never seriously threatened in the second half of their marathon duel, going 4-up on back-to-back birdies from No. 25 then after Stone birdied the par-5 No. 32 (No. 14), Schofill took the next on her rival’s mishap to wrap up the championship.

Schofill, from Auburn University, thus earned spots in the 2024 Chevron Championship, the Women’s Open, the Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The finalists also gained spots in next year’s US Women’s Open.