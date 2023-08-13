^

Amazing Alex edges Aussie foe to rule W25 Roehampton netfest

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 8:42pm
Alex Eala.
Twitter / Rafael Nadal Academy

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala ruled the W25 Roehampton tournament in the Great Britain after sweeping Australia's Arina Rodionova, 6-2, 6-3, Sunday night (Manila time), for her fourth pro title.

With the game tied at 40-40, the Australian scored two consecutive points off of errors from Eala to get closer, 3-5.

Rodionova was about to take the next game from Eala, as she tied it at 40 after being down 40-15, but Eala scored an ace to put her at advantage.

Rodionova's return off an Eala crosscourt hit went out, and the Filipina went on to clinch the championship.

Eala dominated the match right from the get-go, riding the momentum en route to a 5-1 lead in the first set.

Rodionova, however, saved the set with a cross-court kill to inch closer, 2-5.

A Rodionova hit went out to give the first set to Eala, 6-2.

In the tournament, the sixth-seeded Filipina had a tough path, as she went through tournament top seed Priscilla Hon, third seed  Arianne Hartono and Rodionova, the second two seed.

She also defeated Australia's Gabriella da Silva Fick and Destanee Aiava.

Eala's conquest in the UK came just two months after ruling the W25 Yecla in Spain for her first two-title harvest in one season in her budding career.

In the same month, Eala graduated from the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, where she spent five years as a full scholar in the prestigious academy of no less than the Spanish legend.

She won each in the 2021 W15 Manacor in Spain and the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand. -- With a report from John Bryan Ulanday

