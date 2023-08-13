SEA V-League: Winless Filipina spikers succumb to Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines is going back home from the second leg of the SEA V-League winless after dropping a four-setter against Indonesia, 25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 24-26, in Thailand Sunday.

The Filipina spikers were within three points from forcing a fifth set, 22-18, after a Bella Belen down-the-line attack.

But Indonesia showed its resiliency and finished the game off led by Siti Nur Fadhilah Wilda.

Wilda clinched the third place finish for Indonesia with a block.

The Philippines started the game with a big set over Indonesia, 25-22, as they finished the set with a 4-1 run after being tied at 21.

The Philippines was leading in the third set, 16-13, following a point by Nina Ytang.

But Indonesia roared back and took a lead late in the second set.

A Belen kill sailed out to give the set to Indonesia.The Philippines held a slim lead in the crucial third set, 17-16, following a quick by Ytang.

Indonesia’s defense, however, tightened to grab the game-leading set.

Both the women’s and men’s teams of the Philippines were left winless in the SEA V-League.