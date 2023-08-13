^

Sports

Laput stars for title-winning La Salle with SSL MVP plum

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 6:55pm
Laput stars for title-winning La Salle with SSL MVP plum
La Salle's Shevana Laput is the SSL most valuable player.
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- Lady Spiker Shevana Laput was named Most Valuable Player of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) following a stellar performance throughout the tournament.

Laput led La Salle to the championship after a dominant Game 3 win over the Adamson Lady Falcons.

With Laput consistently carrying the scoring load for La Salle, the Lady Spikers suffered just one loss in the whole tournament -- the game one heartbreaker against Adamson.

The Lady Spiker was also declared as the best opposite spiker of the league.

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo lauded the consistency of Laput throughout the tournament.

"In this tournament, she was the most consistent. From the very start, she was very consistent, so it was good," Orcullo told reporters in Filipino.

He voiced hope that Laput could bring the experience from the SSL to the UAAP, where they will be defending their women's volleyball championship.

"Hopefully, [her stellar play] would continue and it would translate to the UAAP," Orcullo said.

Teammates Alleiah Malaluan, Thea Gagate and Amie Provido were also honored by the SSL.

Malaluan was named second best outside hitter of the league, while Gagate and Provido were awarded as the first and second best middle blockers, respectively.

UST's Angeline Poyos was took home the best outside hitter plum, while her teammate Bernadett Pepito was the best libero.

Adamson's Angelica Alcantara was the best setter of the league.

DLSU

LADY SPIKERS

VOLLEYBALL
