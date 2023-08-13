Blue Eagles lose anew, exit World University Basketball Series empty-handed

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles missed the podium of the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) after losing in the bronze medal match against America's Radford University, 68-77, in Tokyo, Japan Sunday afternoon.

Ateneo, the WUBS champions in its inaugural season, trailed by as much as 22 points in the third quarter.

The Blue Eagles' offense staled thanks to Radford's defense.

But Ateneo's Mason Amos heated up from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter as the Filipinos cut the lead to just six.

The two teams then traded baskets as Ateneo failed to creep closer, their 3-pointers failing to connect.

A bankshot late in the game set the final score for Radford.

Radford started the game strong as Ateneo struggled to find its rhythm, mounting a 10-point lead, 26-16, after the first quarter.

The American university never looked back.

Ateneo also lost to Japan's Hakuoh University, 73-58, on Saturday.