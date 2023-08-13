^

Ardina ties for eighth with 71; wild finish up in Women's Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 3:31pm
Dottie Ardina
MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina closed out with another quiet 71 and wound up joint eighth in the Four Winds Invitational topped by Aussie Gabriela Ruffels in cruising fashion at the South Bend Country Club in South Bend, Indiana Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Ardina never got into the scoring act until when she drained a birdie putt on No. 11. But quickly blew it with a bogey on the par-5 next. 

After back-to-back pars, she struck a superb tee-shot to birdie the par-3 15th then parred the last three for a 37-34 and a 54-hole total of six-under 210.

She tied Aussie Robyn Choi, who shot a 70, at eighth, six strokes behind Ruffels, who stayed in control after wresting a two-shot lead after 36 holes. 

She thus finished three strokes clear of Americans Katherine Smith and Becca Huffer with a 204 after a 69 she spiked with four birdies against a bogey.

Smith also carded a three-under round to tie Huffer, who put in a 70, at 207 in the $200,000 tournament of the Epson Tour.

But all week, Ardina played steady off the tee and the greens, hitting 12 fairways and finishing with 29 points although she hopes to improve on her irons and wedge shots – she missed six greens in the final round – as she and ICTSI stablemate Bianca Pagdanganan head to the LPGA Tour’s ISPS Handa World Invitational beginning Thursday in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Clariss Guce matched par 72 and tied for 44th with 217 with seven others, including Pauline del Rosario, who gunned down three straight birdies from No. 6 but made three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 No. 5 for a 74.Over in LPGA’s final major in the season, Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu of the US and recent US Women’s Open runner-up Charley Hull of England struck from behind to snatch the third round lead in the AIG Women’s Open heading to a wild finish in Surrey, England.

This after halfway leader Ally Ewing cracked under pressure and skied to a 75 at the Walton Heath Old Course Saturday, blowing what had appeared to be a huge five-stroke lead over Hull and American Andrea Lee with a game that featured everything but the competitive fire she had flashed in the first two rounds to take control of the $7.3 million championship.

As Ewing tumbled atop the leaderboard with six bogeys against three birdies and fell to fifth at 209, Vu and Hull grabbed the lead at 207 with the American birdying two of the last three for a 67 and the Englishwoman rattling off three straight birdies from No. 15 to fire a 68.

But Angel Yin, also of the US, came through with a 67 to tie Korean major champion Hyo Joo Kim, who shot a 68, at 208 while Swede Linn Grant moved behind Ewing at 210 after a 68, and Jiyai Shin, also of Korea, and Lee pooled identical 211s after 69 and 72 to make it a crowded leaderboard.

That guarantees a wide, open battle for the championship although world No. 1 Nelly Korda failed to sustain a fiery eagle-spiked comeback with a shaky finish in moving day.

Korda, nine shots behind Ewing after 36 holes, made a big charge to joint third with a five-under card after 11 holes, which she eagled. But back-to-back bogeys from No. 13 dropped her to four-under overall and closed out with a birdie on No. 16 and a bogey on the last for a 69 and a 212, five strokes off the joint leaders.

Joining her at ninth are Korean Amy Yang, who rallied with a 67, Japanese Nasa Hataoka and Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour, who matched 71s, and American Alison Lee, who matched par 72.

