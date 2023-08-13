^

Sports

Rain or Shine bows to Chinese Taipei A in Jones Cup opener

Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 9:32am
Rain or Shine bows to Chinese Taipei A in Jones Cup opener
Ange Kouame posted a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Elasto Painters.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Rain or Shine fell behind early and never recovered, absorbing a 98-79 defeat against Chinese Taipei A at the start of the Jones Cup at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium here on Saturday August 12.

The Taiwanese, cheered on lustily by the home crowd, caught fire in the opening frame, exploding for 40 points to take a commanding 17-point lead behind Senegalese-Taiwanese Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga and 6-foot-11 naturalized player William Artino.

The two punished the Rain or Shine defense, with Artino putting up 23 points and nine rebounds and Gadiaga adding 22 markers.

Chien Ting Lin also fired 16 points as Chinese Taipei built a lead that went to as high as 31 points in the third frame.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao felt the sluggish start spelled doom for the Elasto Painters, although he was not all too worried after they dropped the first game.

"'Yung first quarter masama e. We gave up 40 points in the first quarter, from there ‘di na tayo nakabawi," said Guiao.

"Part of the adjustment process siguro, may kaunting kaba pa meron pa at paninibago after that I think we can take away a lot of lesson from the first game," he added.

Andrei Caracut tried to carry the fight for the Filipinos with 18 points while Ange Kouame had a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Nick Evans, after being held scoreless in the first half, still finished with 14 points and 11 boards.

ROS tries to get back on Chinese Taipei when it takes on its Team B on Sunday, August 13, at 5 p.m.

JONES CUP

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
