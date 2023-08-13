^

Sports

Eala thwarts Dutch foe, barges into W25 Roehampton finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 9:18am
Eala thwarts Dutch foe, barges into W25 Roehampton finals
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

MANILA, Philippines -- One more win, and Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is the champion of the W25 Roehampton competition in the UK.

Eala on Saturday defeated Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in three sets, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.

After the game was stopped for an hour due to heavy rain, Eala poured in an excellent performance as she breezed through Hartono in the third set.

With Eala leading 5-1 and up 40-0, Hartono's attempt to return a smash by the Filipina went out, clinching the victory for Eala.

While Hartono had more service points won with 47 compared to the Filipina's 44, Eala won more receiving points with 53, compared to 42 for the Dutch.

Eala, the sixth seed in the competition, will be facing the second-seeded tennister of the tournament in Arina Rodionova.

The 33-year-old Rodionova is currently 166th in the WTA singles ranking.

The 18-year-old Filipina is ranked 250th in the same list.

The two will be facing off Sunday evening (Philippine time.)

The Filipina earlier defeated Australians Gabriella Da Silva Fick, Destanee Aiava and top seed Priscilla Hon before taking down Hartono.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
