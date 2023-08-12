^

Blue Eagles fall to Japan's Hakuoh, relegated to battle for 3rd in World University Basketball Series

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 8:21pm
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles crashed out of the World University Basketball Series after getting routed by Japan’s Hakuoh University, 73-58, in their semifinal clash Saturday evening.

Entering the fourth quarter, Hakuoh University had a slim lead over the tournament’s defending champions.

But the Blue Eagles were left shell-shocked in the fourth quarter following a barrage of 3-pointers and layups by Hakuoh, which resulted in a double-digit lead.

Foul trouble hounded Ateneo as well, as Hakuoh continuously carved its defense.

With Ateneo trying to mount a comeback after being down huge in the middle of the fourth quarter, Shaun Ryu Yaegashi hit a corner 3-pointer with less than four minutes remaining to give Hakuoh University an insurmountable lead, 64-48.

Ateneo cut the lead to 10 following a 3-pointer by Gab Gomez and a dunk by Kai Ballungay with 1:43 to go, but their offense went stale after the timeout.

Free throws iced the game for Hakuoh University.

The Japanese university allowed only 18 points for Ateneo in the final canto, compared to their 30.

The Blue Eagles will be facing Radford University for the bronze medal match on Sunday afternoon.

ATENEO

BASKETBALL
