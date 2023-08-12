Ardina loses momentum, falls by 4 after 71

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina kept her brilliant play off the mound and the greens but continued to wrestle with her irons as she slowed down with a 71 and fell four strokes off Aussie Gabriela Ruffels after two rounds of the Four Winds Invitational at the South Bend Country Club in South Bend, Indiana Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

In contrast, Ruffels sizzled with a solid 65 after a 70 as she took command at 135, two strokes ahead of fellow American Becca Huffer and Frenchwoman Agathe Laisne, who had identical 137s after a 68 and 69, respectively, while four players, including Chinese Michelle Zhang, assembled similar 138s heading to the final 18 holes of the $200,000 championship of the Epson Tour.

Zhang shot a 68, Amy Lee carded a 69 and Laura Wearn and Katherine Smith, all of the US, matched 70s.

Ardina, whose 23-putt showing in the first round led her to a 68, just one stroke behind erstwhile leader Michaela Finn of Sweden, hit all but one fairway and finished with 26 putts.

But she didn’t give herself much chances for birdies after missing nine greens.

Finn groped for a 75 after a 67 and tumbled to tied 21st at 142.

Ardina posted a 36-hole aggregate of 139 in a tie with Taiwanese Ssu Chia Cheng and Heather Lin, who put in 66 and 69, respectively, Alyaa Abdulghany of Malaysia, who also carded a 69, and American Gigi Stoll, who came up with a 71.

Ardina actually recovered from backside start of 37 with birdies on Nos. 2 and 9 even as ICTSI stablemate Pauline del Rosario matched par 72 on a two-birdie, double-bogey card, for a share of 27th at 143.

Clariss Guce hobbled with a 74 for joint 50th at 145 but Abby Arevalo hardly recovered from a 76 with a 74-150 and missed the cut at 146.Chanelle Avaricio also fell by the wayside with a 151 after a 77.