Maiden Philippine GameDev Expo slated Aug. 18-20

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 4:51pm
MANILA, Philippines — The country will have its first event focused on game development, with both local, independent and global developers in attendance.

The Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX) will happen from August 18-20, 2023 at Function Rooms 3 & 4 of the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

Though a participant in major conventions, the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP) has partnered with CBZN Perspective to organize an event to gather everyone who enjoys gaming, be it a player, developer or fan, under one roof to experience gaming from its early stages of development to showcasing it for everyone to enjoy.

PGDX is co-presented by PLDT and Smart, which have been active in the gaming scene with their support of the country's national esports team, Sibol.

Besides booths from top games like Genshin Impact, Ragnarok Origin and Farlight 84, PGDX will also have exhibitors from different leading game developers and game tech companies like  Nintendo, Playpark, Gravity Game Hub, ACER Predator, Samsung, MSI and Rzer Gold. 

The expo will also highlight different Indie Game Developers at their India Game Stars area during the entirety of the event.

PGDX will also host different professional and education seminars for those who want to learn and engage more in the game development industry with speakers from companies like MOONTON Games, Tencent Games, Google and professional esports team AP Bren Esports while PDGX's B2B Biz-Matching website will give access to up and coming game developers to connect with different game developers, publishers and game industry experts and actively engage in the gaming ecosystem.

Tickets to the event are available via the Expo's official website. 

Attendees may opt for single- or three-day passes.

