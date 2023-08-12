^

Golden Tigresses trounce Lady Altas for SSL bronze

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 4:30pm
The UST Golden Tigresses are the bronze medalists of the SSL.
MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Golden Tigresses took the bronze medal of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) after defeating the University of Perpetual Help System - Delta Lady Altas in four sets, 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Saturday afternoon.

After Perpetual extended the game with a surprising 25-17 third set, they went toe-to-toe with the Tigresses in the fourth set as they were just trailing by one, 10-11, after an attack by Mary Rhose Dapol.

UST then unleashed a 14-3 run led by Regina Jurado and Xyza Gula en route to snagging the bronze medal.

Super rookie Angeline Poyos led the Tigresses with 26 points followed by Jurado with 19.

Gula had 13 points for UST.

Dapol, who was the lone Perpetual player who finished in double digits, led the charge for the Lady Altas with 25 points.

She was followed by Razel Aldea and Shaila Omipon, who had nine points apiece.

UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes expressed delight with the win of the “young” Tigresses, pointing out that it is their first podium finish in a competition in about four years.

“At least, new faces, we also have a new chapter of the team. We are very young,” Reyes told reporters in Filipino.

Jurado added that she is grateful with the bronze medal finish, saying they were able to showcase what they got even if they have a lot of young players.

A number of the team’s leaders left the team following the past UAAP season.

Jurado is expected to carry the torch and lead the team in the next collegiate volleyball tournament.

UST lost in the semifinals of the SSL against the DLSU Lady Spikers, who are down 0-1 against the Adamson Lady Falcons in the finals.

