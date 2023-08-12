^

Sports

Filipina spikers stand ground vs Vietnamese despite loss in SEA V-League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 3:32pm
Filipina spikers stand ground vs Vietnamese despite loss in SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- A gritty Philippine team showed its fighting spirit against a tall Vietnam team but ultimately fell short in four sets, 19-25, 27-25, 31-29, 25-14 in their second game of the Thailand leg of the SEA V-League at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Sports Complex Saturday afternoon.

The Filipina spikers had the opportunity to take the third set and mount a 2-1 lead over the favored Vietnam team, after the opponent’s Vi Thi Nhu Quynh’s attack sailed out.

But Vietnam later took a one-point lead, 29-28, after a crosscourt attack by Pham Thi Nguyet Anh.

Alyssa Solomon then tied the game with an attack that went off the block.

Vietnam’s Doan Thi Xuan then captured the third set as she scored a kill and a block on Evangeline Alinsug, 31-29.

The Philippines failed to get over the hump in the fourth set as they were simply outmatched in the fourth set, with Vietnam’s lead ballooning to as many as 11 late in the fourth set, 22-11, following a kill by Doan Thi Xuan.

Vietnam kept their distance throughout the game as the Philippines only managed to cut the lead to nine at the least, 23-14.

Consecutive points by Ly Thi Luyen ended the game for Vietnam.

In the second set, the Filipinas were trailing by five points, 20-15, but they shut out the Vietnamese spikers with a 12-5 run.

The Philippines will try to end the Vietnam leg of the SEA V-League on a high note against Indonesia on Sunday.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense

Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kicked off its defense of the World University Basketball Series title with an 88-50 drubbing of the...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

17 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Cignal TV and ArenaPlus have signed a partnership in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas FIBA World Cup 'Final 12' hinges on Manila tuneups -- Chot

Gilas FIBA World Cup 'Final 12' hinges on Manila tuneups -- Chot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The upcoming tune-up games of Gilas Pilipinas here in the Philippines will “definitely” determine the squad's...
Sports
fbtw
Greece's Antetokounmpo to sit out FIBA World Cup

Greece's Antetokounmpo to sit out FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
There will be no Greek Freak for this year’s FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Edu&rsquo;s dream comes true

Edu’s dream comes true

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s been AJ Edu’s dream to play for the Philippines at the senior level since making his national team debut...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Suzuki, Talion eye wins in JPGT Malarayat golf tiff

Suzuki, Talion eye wins in JPGT Malarayat golf tiff

5 hours ago
The ICTSI 2023 Junior PGT Series returns to the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas Sunday, August...
Sports
fbtw
Messi scores another as Miami ease into semi-finals

Messi scores another as Miami ease into semi-finals

6 hours ago
Lionel Messi made it eight goals in five games for Inter Miami as they eased into the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup with...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
A few weeks after a historic FIFA World Cup stint, the Filipinas visited the training of Gilas Pilipinas at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie issue: A tough call

Scottie issue: A tough call

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping Scottie Thompson hits full recovery by next week. Otherwise, the Nationals have no choice but to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with