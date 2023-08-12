Filipina spikers stand ground vs Vietnamese despite loss in SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- A gritty Philippine team showed its fighting spirit against a tall Vietnam team but ultimately fell short in four sets, 19-25, 27-25, 31-29, 25-14 in their second game of the Thailand leg of the SEA V-League at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Sports Complex Saturday afternoon.

The Filipina spikers had the opportunity to take the third set and mount a 2-1 lead over the favored Vietnam team, after the opponent’s Vi Thi Nhu Quynh’s attack sailed out.

But Vietnam later took a one-point lead, 29-28, after a crosscourt attack by Pham Thi Nguyet Anh.

Alyssa Solomon then tied the game with an attack that went off the block.

Vietnam’s Doan Thi Xuan then captured the third set as she scored a kill and a block on Evangeline Alinsug, 31-29.

The Philippines failed to get over the hump in the fourth set as they were simply outmatched in the fourth set, with Vietnam’s lead ballooning to as many as 11 late in the fourth set, 22-11, following a kill by Doan Thi Xuan.

Vietnam kept their distance throughout the game as the Philippines only managed to cut the lead to nine at the least, 23-14.

Consecutive points by Ly Thi Luyen ended the game for Vietnam.

In the second set, the Filipinas were trailing by five points, 20-15, but they shut out the Vietnamese spikers with a 12-5 run.

The Philippines will try to end the Vietnam leg of the SEA V-League on a high note against Indonesia on Sunday.