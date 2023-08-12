Saso, 3 other major champs miss cut; Ewing pulls away

Japan's Yuka Saso watches her approach shot from the 1st fairway on the opening day of the 2023 Women's British Open Golf Championship at Walton Heath Golf Club in Walton-on-the-Hill, south-west of London on August 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso charged back with clutch birdies on Nos. 3 and 6 on her way home but failed to rescue a par on No. 8 and missed the cut by one after a 73 in the second round of the AIG Women’s Open at the Walton Heath Old Course in Surrey, England Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

American Ally Ewing made it look easy on a day when a host of major winners faltered and failed to advance in the season’s fifth and final major championship as she turned in an impressive six-under 66 that stretched her overnight one-stroke lead to five over England’s Charley Hull, Japanese Minami Katsu and compatriot Andrea Lee.

There was actually nothing spectacular from Ewing’s game that had her hitting nine fairways and finishing with 30 putts.

But her iron play and wedge shots set up a number of birdie opportunities, seven of which she made, highlighted by a four-birdie binge from No. 6.

She did close out with a bogey on the 18th but it hardly made a dent in her lead as her 134 total drove a wedge between her and her nearest pursuers.

Lee and Hull matched 68s while Katsu shot a 69 as the troika pooled identical 139s and Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu also came away with a 68 to lead the 140 scorers.

These include fellow American Alison Lee, who carded a 69, Korean Hyo Joo Kim and Gaby Lopez of Mexico, who matched 70s.

Saso, who fought back from a four-over card with two late birdies to salvage a 74 in the first round of the $7.3 million championship, fell off the cutoff line with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 15.

She remained outside of the Top 60 and ties with a birdie on No. 16 and a bogey on the second hole.

But the ICTSI-backed winner of the 2021 US Women’s Open birdied Nos. 3 and 6 to revive her hopes, only to find herself out of the final 36 holes of a major event for the second time this year after missing the weekend play in Chevron Championship.

Saso hit just four fairways and 10 greens and wound up with 30 putts while going just 3-of-5 in sand saves.

Saso, who placed second in the Women’s PGA and tied for third in the Evian Championship, finished with a 147.

She joined fellow major champions Thai Patty Tavatanakit, Brooke Henderson of Canada and last year’s Women’s Open titlist Ashleigh Buhai from South Africa, who also wound up with a three-over total.

Tavatanakit fell short of her rally of a 68, Henderson settled for a 72 while Buhai wavered with a 73.

American Nelly Korda, Korean Jin Young Ko and Frenchwoman Celine Boutier all advanced.

But the world’s top three players stood way off Ewing, although Ko gained a share of ninth at 141 after a 68.

Korda battled back with a 70 but could only tie at 28th at 143 while Boutier birdied the last hole to save a 71 for 145.