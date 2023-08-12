^

Ethan Lee bares new plans for season-ending 7s Football conference

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 12:08pm
Ethan Lee bares new plans for season-ending 7s Football conference
Ethan Lee with NBA star Chris Paul

MANILA, Philippines -- The year 2023 will go down as a landmark year for seven-a-side football not just all over the world but also domestically.

The Soccer Tournament S$1 Million Winner-Take All saw the participation of 32 squads from all over the world, including some high-profile clubs and their celebrity backers.

The Philippines hosted the first ever Asia 7s Football Championship, with Japan taking the title and the home squad bringing home the bronze medal.

And there was the hosting of the first-ever Women’s Kampeon Cup, with Bonifacio Global City crowned as its first ever champion.

Now there’s the season-ending second conference of the 7s Football, and there are changes afoot.

“We have some changes on 7s football that will impact the game and its development and growth,” bared Ethan Lee, the director for 7s Football in the Philippines.

“The main difference is all teams participating in all the divisions of the 7s will now have three foreign players and four locals,” pointed out the new director.

Previously, all teams could feature virtually any lineup they wished. In a move to allow for the growth of local players, the change was mandated.

“All the teams approved it,” said Lee. “No one objected.”

The second “innovation” is the local tournament adopting the “target score” where a team must score one more goal than the winning team’s total in an untimed period of play.

The Philippine-flavored Far East United nearly succumbed to a frantic fight back by West Ham United in their first game of the TST competition, but Azkals forward Bienvenido Marañon scored the game winner.

"The local version will be called 'the comeback period,’” said Lee. “The international game uses this rule and it makes for a more exciting match.”

The last change -- well, it is an addition – is former Azkals captain Stephan Schrock’s squad – the Azkals Development Academy, will be participating.

“The TST was a life-changing experience for me,” bared Lee, who previously managed the Philippine team in the Asia 7s and the Maharlika Manila Football Club.

“There was so much I soaked in from that tournament. I am glad that my introduction to football came from the faster-paced seven-a-side football. That made my appreciation for the game so much better.”

“Now we are focused on the local game and improving it.”

The second conference of the 7s Football kicks off on August 27.

