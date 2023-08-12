^

Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 9:40am
The Filipinas visited Gilas Pilipinas in their training Friday night.
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- A few weeks after a historic FIFA World Cup stint, the Filipinas visited the training of Gilas Pilipinas at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The women’s football team visited the training Friday evening, about two weeks before the start of the FIBA World Cup, as posted on the Facebook page of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP.)

Among those who visited Gilas were goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, striker Sarina Bolden, defender Hali Long and team coordinator Belay Fernando-dela Cruz.

“We wish Gilas Pilipinas all the best in their FIBA World Cup campaign later this month,” the Filipinas said in a separate Facebook post.

“Thank you for welcoming us to tonight's practice session. We're always grateful for the opportunity to meet fellow national athletes,” they added.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes earlier said the win of the Filipinas in the World Cup inspires the national basketball team.

“The victory of the Filipinas is giving us tremendous inspiration, that if the Filipinas can do it, then so can we,” Reyes said in an earlier television interview.

In another Facebook post, the SBP said Justin Brownlee also visited Gilas after their training. 

He also spent time with naturalized player Jordan Clarkson after the practice. 

