Filipina spikers succumb to Thais at start of SEA V-League 2nd leg

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 9:01pm
The Philippines started the second leg of the SEA V-League with a loss against powerhouse Thailand.
SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's volleyball team started the second leg of the SEA V-League with a loss, falling to powerhouse Thailand, 15-25, 17-25, 18-25, Friday evening at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Sports Complex in Thailand.

The Philippines held a slim 8-7 lead in the third set, as they tried to climb a mountain and get back in the game.

But the Thais showed why they are the tournament favorite as they quickly erected a four-point lead.

The Philippines cut the lead to three, 16-19, following a point by Nina Ytang.

But the Thais uncorked a 5-1 run late, taking a 24-17 lead after a kill by Nuekjang Thadtao.

Thadtao then had a service error to give the Philippines a point, 24-18, but Myrtle Escanlar's service also went straight to the net to give Thailand the game, 25-18.

The Filipinos were listless in the first two sets as the Thais' high-octane offense was too much.

The Philippines will be facing Vietnam next at 1 p.m. Saturday (Manila time).

