^

Sports

Magnolia signs up ex-NBA player Tyler Bey as import

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 8:09pm
Magnolia signs up ex-NBA player Tyler Bey as import
Tyler Bey
Twitter / Tyler Bey

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots have tapped a former Dallas Maverick as its import for the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

On Friday, Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said they have signed Tyler Bey as their import for the import-laden conference.

Bey, a former second round pick of Dallas in the 2020 NBA draft, is set to fly in the country by the second week of September.

Victolero raved about Bey’s athleticism, defense and youth.

“He can also play either shooting guard or small forward and he has an inside-outside game,” Victolero said.

“He was also a defensive player of the year in the Pac-12, in the US NCAA, so we think he is a fit for our system,” he added.

Bey is listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds.

After playing 18 games for Dallas in the 2021-NBA season, wherein he averaged 1.0 point a game and 1.1 rebounds a game, he signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets. But he was waived before the following NBA season started.

vuukle comment

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Gilas belles satisfied with Jones Cup effort

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas covered another base in a serious build-up for the coming Asian Games with a decent campaign in the return of the William Jones Cup at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.
Sports
fbtw
Chip coming for World Cup

Chip coming for World Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
The man known as Machine Gun during his celebrated career in the Philippines is coming back here with Team USA on coach Steve...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson, Sotto train with Gilas at last

Clarkson, Sotto train with Gilas at last

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas aces Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto have finally joined the national team’s practice.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino hoops icon Loyzaga to be inducted in FIBA Hall of Fame in public rites

Filipino hoops icon Loyzaga to be inducted in FIBA Hall of Fame in public rites

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The FIBA Hall of Fame ceremony will be open to the public for the first time since its establishment.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women stand ground in Jones Cup despite 5th place finish

Gilas women stand ground in Jones Cup despite 5th place finish

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas covered another base to a non-stop Asian Games build-up with a decent campaign in the return of the William...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso 6 shots off Ewing after 74 in AIG Women's Open

Saso 6 shots off Ewing after 74 in AIG Women's Open

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Yuka Saso made a brief late surge that however proved not enough to lift her past the projected cutoff line as she scrambled...
Sports
fbtw
US Women&rsquo;s Amateur: Malixi falls short in rally, yields to Shoemaker

US Women’s Amateur: Malixi falls short in rally, yields to Shoemaker

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi’s hunt for a USGA trophy ended in a Round of 32 loss to Bailey Shoemaker, who spoiled the Filipina’s...
Sports
fbtw
ESBL to stage youth cagefest in September

ESBL to stage youth cagefest in September

4 hours ago
Another window of opportunity awaits to Filipino young hoop players.
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine wary of 6-foot-11 Taiwanese-American in Jones Cup opener

Rain or Shine wary of 6-foot-11 Taiwanese-American in Jones Cup opener

5 hours ago
Rain or Shine aims for a winning start to its grueling Jones Cup schedule when it tangles against the host Chinese Taipei...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with