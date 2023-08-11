Magnolia signs up ex-NBA player Tyler Bey as import

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots have tapped a former Dallas Maverick as its import for the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

On Friday, Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said they have signed Tyler Bey as their import for the import-laden conference.

Bey, a former second round pick of Dallas in the 2020 NBA draft, is set to fly in the country by the second week of September.

Victolero raved about Bey’s athleticism, defense and youth.

“He can also play either shooting guard or small forward and he has an inside-outside game,” Victolero said.

“He was also a defensive player of the year in the Pac-12, in the US NCAA, so we think he is a fit for our system,” he added.

Bey is listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds.

After playing 18 games for Dallas in the 2021-NBA season, wherein he averaged 1.0 point a game and 1.1 rebounds a game, he signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets. But he was waived before the following NBA season started.