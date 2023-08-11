^

Sports

Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 7:27pm
Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense
Kai Ballungay
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles kicked off its defense of the World University Basketball Series title with an 88-50 drubbing of the University of Sydney at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Friday evening.

With the first quarter ending a bit close for Ateneo, 21-16, the Blue Eagles displayed their disciplined defense and a free-flowing motion offense to unleash a 28-13 second quarter and take a 49-29 lead going into the half.

Ateneo continued its hot offense in the second half, allowing just 21 points for the University of Sydney.

With the University of Sydney slowly creeping into the game in the third quarter, Kai Ballungay heated up from beyond the arc.

A Geo Chiu dunk and back-to-back 3-pointers by Paul Garcia and Mason Amos increased Ateneo's lead to to 34, 70-36.

The Blue Eagles kept their foot on the gas pedal as they led by as much as 39 following a putback by Andrew Bongo, 86-47.

Sydney hit a corner triple with less than a minute remaining, and a long two by Kyle Gamber set the final score.

Ateneo will face Japan’s Hakuoh University next at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (Manila time).

