Eala ousts top seed to enter W24 Roehampton semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 7:20pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is now in the semifinals of the W25 Roehampton tournament in Great Britain after sweeping the number one seed of the tournament, Priscilla Hon, 6-2, 6-4, Friday evening (Manila time.)

The game started off hot as the two players were kept in a deadlock, 2-2.
But the Filipina won four straight games to grab the first set, 6-2, which she finished off with a service ace.

Eala continued her momentum as she led the second set, 5-1.

But the Australian Hon tried to come back as she won consecutive games, 5-4.

The Filipina, however, made sure to close out the game in the next set, as she hit a crosscourt shot that cemented her upset win.

Receiving points was the major difference between the two tennis stars, as Eala won 28 compared to just 12 for Hon.

The Filipina also notched 32 service points compared to 26 for her foe.

Eala will be facing the winner of the match between Dutch national Arianne Hartono and Georgia’s Mariam Bolkvadze, which is ongoing as of press time.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
