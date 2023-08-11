Superal ties for 14th after 72 in Thailand LPGA Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal matched par 72 and finished tied for 14th in the Thailand LPGA Championship won by Meesom-us Phannarai via sudden death over Kongkraphan Patcharajutar at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Hua Hin Friday.

Superal shot three birdies but made three bogeys, including on No. 17 that thwarted her bid to submit an under-par score after back-to-back 74s in the 54-hole, THB2.5 million championship, the penultimate leg of this year’s 10-leg Thai LPGA Tour.

The ICTSI-backed Superal wound up with a 220 total for a share of 14th with four other locals.

Phannarai, meantime, birdied two of the last four holes in regulation to shoot a 71 and tie Patcharajutar, who hobbled with a 73, at 213. She then prevailed in sudden death, frustrating the Thai LPGA Order of Merit frontrunner from scoring a follow-up to her victory in the Singha-BGC Classic last May.

The season’s final tournament, the BGC Thailand Ladies Masters, will be played on Sept. 6-8 at the Black Mountain Golf Club, also in Hua Hin.