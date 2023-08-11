Saso 6 shots off Ewing after 74 in AIG Women's Open

Japan's Yuka Saso watches her approach shot from the 1st fairway on the opening day of the 2023 Women's British Open Golf Championship at Walton Heath Golf Club in Walton-on-the-Hill, south-west of London on August 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso made a brief late surge that however proved not enough to lift her past the projected cutoff line as she scrambled for a 74 at the start of the AIG Women’s Open paced by American Ally Ewing in Surrey, England Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Saso broke a long birdie spell with a monster putt from way out on No. 15 then missed an eagle bid from 12 feet on the reachable par-5 16th to post a 38-36 card marred by bogeys on Nos. 6, 7, 9 and 13.

At tied 81st, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion lay a shot below the 60-and-ties that will advance to the weekend play of the season’s fifth and last major with the likes of Kiwi Lydia Ko, defending champion Ashleigh Buhai from South Africa, Thai Atthaya Thitikul and recent Evian Championship winner and Scottish Open champion Celine Boutier likewise turning in two-over cards at the tough, tight par-72 Walton Heath Golf Club course.

The ICTSI-backed Saso hit nine fairways and 12 greens but struggled on the tricky surface and finished with 33 putts despite playing in the morning wave.

In contrast, Ewish flourished in the late evening sun, spiking her pair of 34s with an eagle on the 16th. She gunned down five birdies to negate a three-bogey misfortune and find herself on top of stellar field.

But Thai Jaravee Boonchant, French Perrine Delacour, Dane Emily Pedersen and Koreans Jeongeun Lee6 and Amy Yang all fired 69s while a slew of others matched 70s to make it a crowded leaderboard in the early going of the $7.3 million championship.

Posting two-under cards are Swiss Morgane Metraux, Japanese Kokona Sakurai, Nasa Hataoka, Lala Anai and Minami Katsu, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Americans Megan Khang and this year’s US Women’s Open winner Allisen Corpuz, Chinese Yu Liu and Koreans In Gee Chun and Hyo Joo Kim.

Lilia Vu and fellow American Rose Zhand lead the 72 scorers while world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Jin Young Ko finished with identical 73s.