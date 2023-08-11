^

US Women’s Amateur: Malixi falls short in rally, yields to Shoemaker

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 5:28pm
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi’s hunt for a USGA trophy ended in a Round of 32 loss to Bailey Shoemaker, who spoiled the Filipina’s late fightback with a birdie on the 19th hole in the US Women’s Amateur Championship at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

It was a sorry setback for the recent US Girls’ Junior runner-up, who kept on pressing even when the chips were down, battling back from two holes down with two to play with a par on No. 17 and a clutch 18-foot birdie on the 18th to force the only extension in the second round of head-to-head clashes.

But back on the par-5 No. 1 which Shoemaker earlier eagled to take command, the American holed out with a birdie to clinch the match as the 23rd seeded Malixi’s third shot went past the hole, leading to a bogey.

Shoemaker, who finished No. 55 after the 36-hole stroke play elims then stunned No. 10 Malia Nam from Hawaii at the start of the match play Wednesday, went 2-up as Malixi bogeyed No. 4 and restored the lead with a par on No. 8 after the ICTSI-backed shotmaker closed the gap with a birdie on the sixth.

Malixi, a 5&3 winner over Ellie Koo in the first round, actually fell by as many as three holes after a bogey on No. 12 but a birdie on the par-3 13th put her back into the match. After trading pars in the next three holes, she pounced on Shoemaker’s mishap on the penultimate hole and rolled in a pressure-packed putt on the 18th that swerved to left at the finish and dropped to force an all-square match.

Meanwhile, top seed Briana Chacon also got the boot from fellow American No. 32 Catie Craig, who led all the way en route to a 4&2 romp, while No. 29 Yana Wilson hacked out a 2-up win over No. 4 Katie Cranston from Canada.

In other reversals, No. 45 repelled No. 13 Rachel Kuehn, 2&1, No. 35 Taylor Riley ripped fifth seed Caroline Canales, 4&3, No. 53 Thienna Huynh of the US nipped last week’s Canadian Amateur winner and No. 21 Lauren Kim, also of Canada, 1-up, No. 46 Anna Davis bundled out No. 14 Camille Boyd, 3&2, and No. 30 Anne Chen shocked third seed Gianna Clemente, 4&3.

But Shoemaker bowed to No. 7 Hailey Borja in the afternoon Round of 16 phase as the latter dominated from start to finish to fashion out a 3&2 victory to lead the quarterfinalists, who included No. 16 Catherine Rao, who stopped Craig on the 19th hole; No. 9 Rachel Heck, who thumped No. 8 Nikki Oh, 4&3, Huynh; who rapped Riley, 4&3; and Davis, who downed Chen, 4&3.

Wilson outlasted Latanna Stone on the 20th hole while Megan Schofill thwarted Caitlin Peirce on the first extra hole, and Kyra Ly foiled Lauren Leigh, 1-up.

