^

Sports

ESBL to stage youth cagefest in September

Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 5:00pm
ESBL to stage youth cagefest in September
EABL

MANILA, Philippines – Another window of opportunity awaits to Filipino young hoop players.

The East Asia Basketball League (ESBL) will launch the Philippine Youth Basketball League 23-and-Under Open Invitational Conference on September 2 at the covered court of Brgy. Jesus Dela Pena Gym in Marikina City.

ESBL co-founder and Sports Chief Executive Officer Dr. Norman Afable said on Friday that the new school-based and inter-town league is a whiff of fresh air in youth basketball, particularly for out-of-school youth and poor kids who are totally affected by the pandemic.

“Binuo namin ito, tulong-tulong kami sa Executive Committee upang mabigyan ng karagdagang avenue ang ating mga kabataan na maipamalas ang kanilang kahusayan at mabigyan ng pagkakataon para maituloy ang kanilang mga pangarap. Ika na, ‘everyone deserves a second chance’. Mula rito, maaaring maging kinatawan sila  ng  bansa sa East- Asia Pacific Region league,” said Afable.

“May mga kaibigan tayo sa iba’t ibang bansa na nagpahayag ng kanilang hangarin na makasali sa liga, gayundin ang makahanap ng mga players na puwedeng maglaro sa kanilang mga liga. Kaya malaking oportunidad ito para sa ating manlalarong Pinoy,” he added.

Afable expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his league co-founder Dr. Joseph Ross Jocson, Chairman-Batang Manila, as well as to the other member of the Executive Committee namely Ricky Magallanes, a US-based coach; FIBA international referee Roger Basillio as league commissioner, FIBA referee and commissioner Reynaldo Manalac, Thailand-based coach and commissioner Jojo Castillo, AFP Philippines coach and commissioner Sonny Manucat, FIBA international technical head and commissioner Lito Macaspac, and Bishop Ceasar Pacis.

The goal of the league is to discover and develop young players, especially those out-of-school youth, and to give them an opportunity to rise in life and raise their level of play.

For starters, among the teams that answered the challenge were Taytay Smile City, SMASH Navotas, Sta. Rosa Asiatech Jaguars, Makati Selection, RPBY East Dental Clinic Marikina, Fantastic San Pablo City and Mapua Cardinals.

Aside from the honor of being the first league champion, a P50,000 cash prize awaits the tournament ruler.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chip coming for World Cup

Chip coming for World Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
The man known as Machine Gun during his celebrated career in the Philippines is coming back here with Team USA on coach Steve...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson, Sotto train with Gilas at last

Clarkson, Sotto train with Gilas at last

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas aces Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto have finally joined the national team’s practice.
Sports
fbtw

Gilas belles satisfied with Jones Cup effort

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas covered another base in a serious build-up for the coming Asian Games with a decent campaign in the return of the William Jones Cup at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner exit W25 Roehampton doubles tilt

Eala, partner exit W25 Roehampton doubles tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala and her partner, Australia’s Destanee Aiava, crashed out of contention W25 Roehampton...
Sports
fbtw
Spain beat Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup semis

Spain beat Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup semis

5 hours ago
Teenager Salma Paralluelo hit an extra-time winner as Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 at the Women's World Cup on Friday to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Roster shakeups mark MPL PH Season 12

Roster shakeups mark MPL PH Season 12

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Mobile Legends Bang Bang fans are all eyes on the different team roster announcements for the coming Mobile Legends Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons shoot for closer vs Lady Spikers in SSL finals

Lady Falcons shoot for closer vs Lady Spikers in SSL finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Adamson goes for the kill as La Salle fights for its dear life in the potential clincher Game 2 of the 2023 Shakey’s...
Sports
fbtw
FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tilt to be shown live in Philippines

FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tilt to be shown live in Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
This top golf event will be televised live on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the on TapGo TV...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina sizzles on the greens, fires 68 to trail by 1

Ardina sizzles on the greens, fires 68 to trail by 1

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Dottie Ardina wielded a hot putter to shoot a four-under 68 as she stalked Swede Michaela Finn by one at the start of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with