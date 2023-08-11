ESBL to stage youth cagefest in September

MANILA, Philippines – Another window of opportunity awaits to Filipino young hoop players.

The East Asia Basketball League (ESBL) will launch the Philippine Youth Basketball League 23-and-Under Open Invitational Conference on September 2 at the covered court of Brgy. Jesus Dela Pena Gym in Marikina City.

ESBL co-founder and Sports Chief Executive Officer Dr. Norman Afable said on Friday that the new school-based and inter-town league is a whiff of fresh air in youth basketball, particularly for out-of-school youth and poor kids who are totally affected by the pandemic.

“Binuo namin ito, tulong-tulong kami sa Executive Committee upang mabigyan ng karagdagang avenue ang ating mga kabataan na maipamalas ang kanilang kahusayan at mabigyan ng pagkakataon para maituloy ang kanilang mga pangarap. Ika na, ‘everyone deserves a second chance’. Mula rito, maaaring maging kinatawan sila ng bansa sa East- Asia Pacific Region league,” said Afable.

“May mga kaibigan tayo sa iba’t ibang bansa na nagpahayag ng kanilang hangarin na makasali sa liga, gayundin ang makahanap ng mga players na puwedeng maglaro sa kanilang mga liga. Kaya malaking oportunidad ito para sa ating manlalarong Pinoy,” he added.

Afable expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his league co-founder Dr. Joseph Ross Jocson, Chairman-Batang Manila, as well as to the other member of the Executive Committee namely Ricky Magallanes, a US-based coach; FIBA international referee Roger Basillio as league commissioner, FIBA referee and commissioner Reynaldo Manalac, Thailand-based coach and commissioner Jojo Castillo, AFP Philippines coach and commissioner Sonny Manucat, FIBA international technical head and commissioner Lito Macaspac, and Bishop Ceasar Pacis.

The goal of the league is to discover and develop young players, especially those out-of-school youth, and to give them an opportunity to rise in life and raise their level of play.

For starters, among the teams that answered the challenge were Taytay Smile City, SMASH Navotas, Sta. Rosa Asiatech Jaguars, Makati Selection, RPBY East Dental Clinic Marikina, Fantastic San Pablo City and Mapua Cardinals.

Aside from the honor of being the first league champion, a P50,000 cash prize awaits the tournament ruler.