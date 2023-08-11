Lady Falcons shoot for closer vs Lady Spikers in SSL finals

Lucille Almonte led the Adamson Lady Falcons to the game one victory over DLSU Lady Spikers.

Games Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre, San Juan)

2 p.m. – UST vs UPHSD (bronze medal)

4 p.m. – DLSU vs ADU (finals)

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson goes for the kill as La Salle fights for its dear life in the potential clincher Game 2 of the 2023 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals best-of-three finale Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Game time is at 4 p.m. with the Lady Falcons looking to trample the reigning UAAP champions via sweep after a massive five-setter victory in Game 1 on an epic comeback fashion, 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 16-14.

And though the Lady Spikers are anticipated to fight back to force a rubber match, momentum is on the Lady Falcons armed with an all-time high confidence to become the first national champion of the SSL presented by Eurotel as the official hotel and Victory Liner as office transport provider, and in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

“Kailangang gustuhin namin na laging manalo. When it comes na tatapak kami sa loob ng court at maglalaro lang kami, kakainin kami ng buhay ng La Salle,” said JP Yude, who’s on a roaring start as Adamson’s new coach in place of former mentor Jerry Yee.

“’Yun ang laging sini-sink in natin sa team. Ini-insist natin na gustuhin nating manalo simula palang sa training,” he added, tasking veteran Lucille Almonte and super rookie Red Bascon to lead the way anew after their Game 1 heroics.

The mission, however, will not be a walk in the park, especially against the Lady Spikers who are yet to absorb back-to-back losses since the UAAP Season 85 when they completed a near-perfect run in 16 matches with only one defeat.

Ace player Shevana Laput is banking on that bounce-back capability as La Salle fights to live another day with hopes of adding another feather on its cap after its UAAP conquest at the expense of then UAAP and SSL preseason champion National University.

“There’s always room for improvement for all of us. It’s a lesson to work harder and play smarter. Obviously, (with) the winner and positive mindset, I know we can do this but it is (about) putting in work and the effort,” said Laput.

Backstopping Laput for the Lady Spikers sans UAAP Rookie-MVP Angel Canino are Alleiah Malaluan, Thea Gagate and Baby Jyne Soreño.

Meanwhile, Santo Tomas looks to capture the bronze medal also via sweep against the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta after running away with an easy 25-15, 25-22, 25-15 win in Game 1.