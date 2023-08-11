^

FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tilt to be shown live in Philippines

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 4:12pm
MANILA, Philippines – There was massive drama heading into the FedEx St Jude Championship. With defending champion Will Zalatoris unable to compete due to injury, the LIV players still not allowed to compete, and Justin Thomas missed the cut on a last gasp attempt 

Nevertheless, 70 of the world’s best golfers are here in the PGA’s version of professional sports’ post-season play.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship finally gets underway despite the rain delays at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, host to what will be a memorable tournament of golf from August 11-14.

The field nonetheless includes Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler among others. Three of the four major winners from this year (Rahm, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman) are present. 

With the weather expected to affect the tournament, one wonders how the golfers adjust. 

The course already has some challenging holes such as the par-3 11th hole along with the 14th hole that is considered one of the toughest sections in American golf courses to overcome.

With a huge US $20 million prize money expect all to battle for the trophy in spite of the weather.

This top golf event will be televised live on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the on TapGo TV streaming application on August 11-12 (2 a.m.), August 13 (1 a.m.) and August 14 (12 a.m.).

