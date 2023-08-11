Ardina sizzles on the greens, fires 68 to trail by 1

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina wielded a hot putter to shoot a four-under 68 as she stalked Swede Michaela Finn by one at the start of the Four Winds Invitational at the South Bend Country Club in South Bend, Indiana Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Ardina used just 23 putts to fashion out a pair of 34s, overcoming her struggle with her irons and wedges with a day-best showing on the greens that tied her at second with Americans Lakareber Abe, Katherine Smith and Gigi Stoll, Korean Kyung Mi Kim and Irish Angelica Moresco.

Finn came away with six birdies against a bogey to set the pace in the $200,000, 54-hole tournament with a 67.

Coming off a tied 29th finish in last week’s French Lick Charity Classic, also in Indiana, Ardina, who scored a breakthrough in the Copper Rock Championship in Arizona last year, bucked a late start and birdied three of the first eight holes then rebounded from a mishap on No. 13 with a couple of solid tee-shots that produced birdies on Nos. 15 and 17, both par-3s.

She missed just two fairways on a 247-yard driving clip but went out of regulation nine times.

Ardina, however, banked on her superb putting, including one that rescued a par from the greenside bunker, as she lined herself for a crack at a second Epson Tour diadem after falling short in a playoff loss to Jenny Coleman in the IOA Golf Classic in Florida last May.

Ardina is ranked second behind Elizabeth Moon (27.65) in putting average with 28.28.

Clariss Guce and Pauline del Rosario, matched 71s for a share of 30th, but Chanelle Avaricio wavered with a 74 for tied 76th and Abby Arevalo skied to a 76 for joint 108th in the 140-player field.

Del Rosario mixed three birdies with the same number of bogeys after nine holes then picked herself up from a double-bogey miscue on No. 10 with birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 16 to put herself in early contention.

Guce, a two-time Epson Tour winner, shot four birdies against three bogeys.