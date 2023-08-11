Gilas FIBA World Cup 'Final 12' hinges on Manila tuneups -- Chot

MANILA, Philippines -- The upcoming tune-up games of Gilas Pilipinas here in the Philippines will “definitely” determine the squad's "Final 12" that will compete in the FIBA World Cup, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said.

In an interview with One Sports’ The Game, Reyes said they will have three more tune-up games here in the Philippines, a few days before the World Cup kicks off.

The performances of the players in those tuneups will be part of the decision-making process for the final roster.

“The way we structured the tune-up games is a replica of the teams we are going to play. So, we are going to play a European team, an African team and a Latin American team. Those are the teams that we are going to play in the actual World Cup,” Reyes said.

“So, we made sure that we mimic the kind of competition and in fact even the schedule, we tried to get it as close as possible to what we are going to face in the world cup,” he added.

Gilas will be facing the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in Group A of the competition, which kicks off on August 25.

Reyes underscored the importance of having several tune-up games before the tournament, especially as they try to integrate naturalized player Jordan Clarkson into the system.

Clarkson just started to train with the Philippine team.

“The familiarization and the little nuances… It is easy to learn an offense, it's easy to pick up steps and all that, but the little nuances of the counters, the tweaks, the reads which you can only get in game time situations, that’s really my more important concern right now,” the coach said.

“It’s important that we have three more friendlies, three more tune-up games coming up so that we are able to work on those little things that are very important in execution with [Clarkson],” he added.