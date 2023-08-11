^

Sports

Gilas FIBA World Cup 'Final 12' hinges on Manila tuneups -- Chot

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 12:51pm
Gilas FIBA World Cup 'Final 12' hinges on Manila tuneups -- Chot
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The upcoming tune-up games of Gilas Pilipinas here in the Philippines will “definitely” determine the squad's "Final 12" that will compete in the FIBA World Cup, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said.

In an interview with One Sports’ The Game, Reyes said they will have three more tune-up games here in the Philippines, a few days before the World Cup kicks off.

The performances of the players in those tuneups will be part of the decision-making process for the final roster.

“The way we structured the tune-up games is a replica of the teams we are going to play. So, we are going to play a European team, an African team and a Latin American team. Those are the teams that we are going to play in the actual World Cup,” Reyes said.

“So, we made sure that we mimic the kind of competition and in fact even the schedule, we tried to get it as close as possible to what we are going to face in the world cup,” he added.

Gilas will be facing the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in Group A of the competition, which kicks off on August 25.

Reyes underscored the importance of having several tune-up games before the tournament, especially as they try to integrate naturalized player Jordan Clarkson into the system.

Clarkson just started to train with the Philippine team.

“The familiarization and the little nuances… It is easy to learn an offense, it's easy to pick up steps and all that, but the little nuances of the counters, the tweaks, the reads which you can only get in game time situations, that’s really my more important concern right now,” the coach said.

“It’s important that we have three more friendlies, three more tune-up games coming up so that we are able to work on those little things that are very important in execution with [Clarkson],” he added.

vuukle comment

CHOT REYES

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS

JORDAN CLARKSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chip coming for World Cup

Chip coming for World Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The man known as Machine Gun during his celebrated career in the Philippines is coming back here with Team USA on coach Steve...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson, Sotto train with Gilas at last

Clarkson, Sotto train with Gilas at last

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas aces Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto have finally joined the national team’s practice.
Sports
fbtw

Gilas belles satisfied with Jones Cup effort

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas covered another base in a serious build-up for the coming Asian Games with a decent campaign in the return of the William Jones Cup at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.
Sports
fbtw

Ange to make big difference for ROS?

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Young guns Anton Asistio and Gian Mamuyac are pumped to join forces with Ateneo buddy Ange Kouame as they reunite under the Rain or Shine banner in the 42nd Williams Jones Cup.
Sports
fbtw

20th Igan Cup unwraps August 18

14 hours ago
The 20th Igan Cup, the country’s longest running celebrity golf tournament, will be held on Aug. 18 at the Eastridge Golf and Country Club in Binangonan, Rizal.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Nxled joins mix in PVL third confab

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League will have its 12th and newest team in the Nxled Chameleons when it stages its second All-Filipino Conference with a tentative start scheduled Oct. 16.
Sports
fbtw

Malixi blows away Koo, faces Shoemaker next

14 hours ago
Rianne Malixi eased out American Ellie Koo with a birdie and an early run of pars, coming away with a 5&3 victory in the Round of 64 of the US Women’s Amateur Match Play at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles,...
Sports
fbtw
Focus on last two weeks of Gilas training: integration, execution

Focus on last two weeks of Gilas training: integration, execution

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
All hands (almost) on deck.
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Marcos Jr. shows pure concern for athletes&rsquo;

‘Marcos Jr. shows pure concern for athletes’

14 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino thanked President Marcos for reiterating...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with