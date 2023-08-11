^

Sports

Reyes confident in having better version of Clarkson for Gilas' FIBA World Cup bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 11:17am
Reyes confident in having better version of Clarkson for Gilas' FIBA World Cup bid
Jordan Clarkson
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- A “much improved” Jordan Clarkson will be leading Gilas Pilipinas in the coming FIBA World Cup, head coach Chot Reyes said.

In an interview aired over One Sports’ The Game, Reyes said that unlike in the FIBA Asia Qualifiers last year, Clarkson will be spending more time with Gilas for the World Cup.

This means more practices and a longer period to form better chemistry with the team.

“I am sure the Jordan Clarkson we had in the windows is not the same. We are going to get a much improved Jordan Clarkson this time, just for having more practices with us,” Reyes said.

“I think in the windows, we had four or five practices [with him] before we played Lebanon. So, just by having more practices, I think we are gonna see that effect,” he added.

Clarkson has started to train with the Gilas Pilipinas earlier this week. He arrived in the Philippines from the United States last Tuesday.

“[Clarkson] moves the same, the swag is the same, the confidence that he brings to everyone just by being there, just his mere presence. But like I said, I've always believed that NBA players are very good players, they are in the NBA for a reason,” he said.

“One of those reasons is to continue improving and developing their game,” he added.

Reyes, in the same interview, said he does not think Clarkson will have any problems fitting with the team, even if they have only about two weeks before the start of the tournament.

Gilas will be facing the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in the group phase.

vuukle comment

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS

JORDAN CLARKSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chip coming for World Cup

Chip coming for World Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The man known as Machine Gun during his celebrated career in the Philippines is coming back here with Team USA on coach Steve...
Sports
fbtw

Ange to make big difference for ROS?

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Young guns Anton Asistio and Gian Mamuyac are pumped to join forces with Ateneo buddy Ange Kouame as they reunite under the Rain or Shine banner in the 42nd Williams Jones Cup.
Sports
fbtw

Nxled joins mix in PVL third confab

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League will have its 12th and newest team in the Nxled Chameleons when it stages its second All-Filipino Conference with a tentative start scheduled Oct. 16.
Sports
fbtw

20th Igan Cup unwraps August 18

12 hours ago
The 20th Igan Cup, the country’s longest running celebrity golf tournament, will be held on Aug. 18 at the Eastridge Golf and Country Club in Binangonan, Rizal.
Sports
fbtw

Malixi blows away Koo, faces Shoemaker next

12 hours ago
Rianne Malixi eased out American Ellie Koo with a birdie and an early run of pars, coming away with a 5&3 victory in the Round of 64 of the US Women’s Amateur Match Play at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Badminton juniors series up in Pampanga

12 hours ago
The Philippine Badminton Association is all set to launch the Juniors Regional Badminton Series in San Fernando, Pampanga.
Sports
fbtw

Cold spell in boxing

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
No Filipino reigned as world champion in pro boxing’s four major governing bodies when the year ended last December and today, only WBA/IBF superbantamweight king Marlon Tapales is holding up the flag.
Sports
fbtw
Eala edges doubles' partner to enter W25 Roehampton quarters

Eala edges doubles' partner to enter W25 Roehampton quarters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala has entered the quarterfinals of the W25 Roehampton in the United Kingdom after securing a victory over her doubles’...
Sports
fbtw
Superal slips with 2nd 74, falls behind by 9 in Thailand LPGA Championship

Superal slips with 2nd 74, falls behind by 9 in Thailand LPGA Championship

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Princess Superal failed to get going despite an early tee-off and posted a second straight 74 to bow out of the title chase...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with