Reyes confident in having better version of Clarkson for Gilas' FIBA World Cup bid

MANILA, Philippines -- A “much improved” Jordan Clarkson will be leading Gilas Pilipinas in the coming FIBA World Cup, head coach Chot Reyes said.

In an interview aired over One Sports’ The Game, Reyes said that unlike in the FIBA Asia Qualifiers last year, Clarkson will be spending more time with Gilas for the World Cup.

This means more practices and a longer period to form better chemistry with the team.

“I am sure the Jordan Clarkson we had in the windows is not the same. We are going to get a much improved Jordan Clarkson this time, just for having more practices with us,” Reyes said.

“I think in the windows, we had four or five practices [with him] before we played Lebanon. So, just by having more practices, I think we are gonna see that effect,” he added.

Clarkson has started to train with the Gilas Pilipinas earlier this week. He arrived in the Philippines from the United States last Tuesday.

“[Clarkson] moves the same, the swag is the same, the confidence that he brings to everyone just by being there, just his mere presence. But like I said, I've always believed that NBA players are very good players, they are in the NBA for a reason,” he said.

“One of those reasons is to continue improving and developing their game,” he added.

Reyes, in the same interview, said he does not think Clarkson will have any problems fitting with the team, even if they have only about two weeks before the start of the tournament.

Gilas will be facing the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in the group phase.