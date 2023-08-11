^

Eala, partner exit W25 Roehampton doubles tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 10:19am
Eala, partner exit W25 Roehampton doubles tilt
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis star Alex Eala and her partner, Australia’s Destanee Aiava, crashed out of contention  W25 Roehampton doubles’ competition in Great Britain after losing to the Australian pair of Petra Hule and Talia Gibson, 1-6, 5-7.

In the second set, the number one seed duo of Hule-Gibson found themselves in a 0-2 hole after Eala and Aiava found their bearings.

But, the Australian pair quickly rose and took a 4-2 lead after Aiava’s return went straight to the net.

Eala and Aiava then overtook the leaders with three straight won sets as they tried to push the game into a third set.

The duo of Hule-Gibson, then, took the lead at 6-5, and a service winner ended the game and the competition for Eala and Aiava.

Fatigue seemingly set in in the first set for Eala and Aiava as they went straight from their singles’ match against each other to the doubles’ match.

Hule and Gibson had 38 service points won compared to 25 for Eala and Aiava.

In singles’ competition, Eala will have an uphill battle as she faces the competition’s top seed, Australia’s Priscilla Hon Friday afternoon (Philippine time.)

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
