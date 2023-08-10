Eala edges doubles' partner to enter W25 Roehampton quarters

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala has entered the quarterfinals of the W25 Roehampton in the United Kingdom after securing a victory over her doubles’ teammate, Australia’s Destanee Aiava, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The sixth-seeded Filipina started the game slow, losing the first set.

She made up for it in the second, rushing into a 3-0 set.

But Aiava tried to mount a comeback as she dictated the pace and eventually tied the set at 5-5.

Eala, however, asserted her mastery over her opponent, winning the second set at 7-5 following a down-the-line shot.

The Filipina rushed to a 5-1 lead in the final set, but Aiava crept closer as she won two straight sets to cut the lead to 5-3.

But Eala was a bit too much for her doubles’ teammate as she got in a service winner to end the match, 6-3.

Australia’s Pricilla Hon, the tournament's top seed, and the UK's Sarah Beth Gray are playing against each as of press time.

Eala will be facing the winner.