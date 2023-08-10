Philippine motorcross still thriving with new young riders despite challenges

MANILA, Philippines – Motorcross is alive and revving.

Proof of this is the increasing numbers of young riders, who press on despite challenges such as lack of training and racing venues, as well as regular races.

"The biggest challenge is really the training venue. For people like me who are from Taytay, the venues are far away from us, the nearest one is in Montalban, but right now there are some that are still being repaired. There are many racetracks but mostly in the provinces," said Jasmine Jao, one of the most anticipated lady riders in the local motocross scene.

"Besides, we don't have a national championship yet; the races we participate in are purely invitational. Maybe this time there will be a tournament with a national scope for all the riders to compete," Jao said Thursday in the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports Inc. (TOPS) “Usapang Sports” forum at the PSC Conference Room inside the famed Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Despite this, there are emerging young riders, according to the daughter of motocross legend Jolet Jao.

“Dahil sa pandemic, mahabang panahon ding kaming nabakante, but nang simulan uli ang races, maraming mahuhusay na batang riders na ready sa challenge and give motocross a new life,” Jao added in the sports forum sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Behrouz Persian Cuisine and Pocari. Sweat.

Among the new kids on the block referred to by Jao are siblings Jasper (19) and Bea Marcellana (17) from Taal, Batangas; 20-year-old Francis “Kiko” Ochan, 13-year-old Nijel Torre from Paranaque; and Rio Remolacio and Kylie De Leon, both nine, from Caloocan City.

Out of the six, the Marcellana brothers are the most competitive on the racetrack, with the incoming college student Jasper being named Rookie of the Year in the 2022 NAMSSA event. For her part, Bea, a Grade 12 student of Lemery High School, is already a force to reckon with in the ladies class, having recorded two top podium finishes in tournaments in Lemery and Masbate.

“Na-enganyo po ako sa motocross dahil nagmo-motor yung kuya ko, eh nasa harap lang naman ng bahay namin yung race track kaya sabi ng father ko mag-try na rin ako. Kahit mahirap si simula at nasusugatan sa training itinuloy ko po dahil masaya po pag pagmo-motor,” said the charming Bea.

Kylie echoed Bea’s statement, adding she also feels sad whenever races are affected by bad weather.

"When I'm at home, I'm just sad, I want to train, ride a motorcycle to race. After every race, masaya po ako kasi may candy ako from the organizer," said Kylie, whose target is to overtake her rival, Remolacio, in the next races.

At the age of 13, has Torre already won countless racing tournaments.

“Training lang po ako at nagpapasalamat po sa parents ko at sa mga tumutulong sa akin para maipagpatuloy ko ang motocross career ko,” said Torre.

Ochan, meanwhile, encourages his fellow riders not to give up and to continue riding.

"I experienced injuring my shoulder during my last race and right now I am recovering. Just keep going, and practice more. Alaga lang sa therapy,” said Ochan, known as “Kiko” in the motocross community.