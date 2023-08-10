^

NXLED Chameleons join PVL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 3:27pm
MANILA, Philippines -- There is a new Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) team in town.

The PVL has a new team coming in ahead of the All-Filipino Conference that will kick off in October -- the NXLED Chameleons.

This was bared by Akari sports director Russel Balbacal.

“We would like to thank the PVL for accepting NXLED as the newest team in the country’s only professional volleyball league,” Balbacal said in a statement.

“We hope to build a competitive NXLED team and also look forward to having a stronger partnership with Ricky Palou and the whole PVL organization,” he added.

NXLED is a sub-brand of Akari Lighting and Technology Corporation.

There are no details yet on the coaching staff and the lineup of the team.

Before the NXLED Chameleons entered, there were 11 teams in the PVL.

Recently, three new teams entered the league -- Farm Fresh, Gerflor and Foton.

"We are envisioning the Nxled Chameleons to be a team that will easily adjust to any opponent they face in the PVL," Balbacal said.

"We are committed to forming a very competitive team in this new endeavor of ours because this is not just a one-shot deal. We are guaranteeing to the PVL and fans alike that this team will be in the league for the long term," he added.

