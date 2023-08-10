Gilas women stand ground in Jones Cup despite 5th place finish

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas covered another base to a non-stop Asian Games build-up with a decent campaign in the return of the William Jones Cup at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

The Nationals finished only fifth out of six teams but succeeded in gauging their preparedness with close duels against the best club and national squads in Asia — with still two more than two months to go before the Asiad in China.

Gilas’ lone win came against Iran, 64-58, but it stood tall against eventual Jones Cup champion Chanson V-Magic of Japan, 95-88, in the final playdate.

The Filipina dribblers even managed to hold a 69-65 lead against the multiple Women’s Japan B-League champion entering the payoff period before losing steam.

Gilas only had one double-digit loss against Chinese Taipei B, 94-83, as it went toe-to-toe with Chinese Taipei A, 89-85, and South Korea’s Busan BNK Sum, 65-59, for a 1-4 slate.

“This was an overwhelming success for us as the tournament served as the benchmark in our team’s progress. Having to see new faces and mixing with our veterans made valuable strides for our team’s future,” head coach Pat Aquino told The STAR.

One of the bright spots for Gilas in the Jones that marked its comeback from a three-year hiatus is UAAP Rookie of the Year Kacey Dela Rosa from Ateneo with her steady inside presence highlighted by 17-point, 10-rebound debut against Taipei.

Gilas previously captured a pair of silver medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games and Cambodia before a historic sixth-place finish in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A in Australia.

Now, Gilas sets its sights on a Korean trip with a stacked tournament against teams from the Korean Basketball League on Aug. 26 to Sept. 3 with hopes of further improving before an anticipated Asiad return.